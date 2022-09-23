Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
New joint WFAA/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll shows Texas Republicans leading every statewide race
TEXAS, USA — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
KCEN TV NBC 6
TxDOT announces Waco lane closures starting Sept. 26
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are past unrelated segments. Texas Department of Public Safety will begin paving operations on I-14 on Sept. 26. All closures will take place nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Sept. 30. Closures include the following:. Inside...
Comments / 0