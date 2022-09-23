ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vera Bradley Launches Footwear Line of Lightweight, Slip-on Shoes

By Shoshy Ciment
 3 days ago
Vera Bradley Inc. is making a deeper investment into footwear.

The company, which operates the handbags, luggage and accessories brand Vera Bradley and jewelry brand Pura Vida, on Friday unveiled the launch of its VB Cloud Footwear collection, which will live under the Vera Bradley brand.

Vera Bradley previously featured slippers and flip-flops on its website, though this collection is its first full-fledged shoe line. The new products, designed in a slip-on form, are meant to be a cross between functional and fashionable.

Four different styles are available in solid colors or prints. The shoes, which were designed based on feedback from Vera Bradley customers, feature water-repellent uppers, memory foam insoles and molded arch supports, and are also washable.

“At Vera Bradley, we are passionate about designing beautiful solutions — innovative products that solve real needs in our customers’ lives while also allowing them to express their personal style,” said Vera Bradley’s chief creative officer Beatrice Mac Cabe in a statement. “Carefully researched, designed and tested, the VB Cloud Footwear collection goes the extra mile by making it easy for her to just slip on her shoes and go.”

The shoes are currently available for purchase in women’s sizes 5 through 11 on Verabradley.com and in Vera Bradley stores. Prices range from $70 to $80.

The launch into footwear comes shortly after Vera Bradley Inc. announced that Jacqueline Ardrey would come on board as president and CEO, effective Nov. 1. She will replace Robert Wallstrom, who is retiring. Ardrey previously served as the president of home furnishings retailer Grandin Road, which is part of the Qurate Retail Group.

Vera Bradley Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius Inc., or Pura Vida Bracelets , in July 2019.

