ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Nursing home workers warn Congress ‘crisis is far from over’ even after COVID vaccines

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fzwc4_0i7iJale00

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the vulnerability of nursing home residents and employees around the country.

Now even with the help of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, which the industry says have significantly improved conditions in nursing homes, employees and people with loved ones in nursing homes are sounding the alarm to Congress that they still need help.

In a House hearing this week, they point to widespread staff shortages and low pay for nursing home employees.

“The crisis in our nursing homes is far from over,” said Adelina Ramos, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in Rhode Island. “We continue to face severe staffing shortages. CNAs are burnt out, mentally, physically. Our pay is so low that some of us have to work two or three jobs.”

Ramos said the lack of resources often forces workers to choose between helping one elderly resident in need over another.

“I can’t describe how painful it feels when we are forced to make those kinds of choices,” said Ramos.

Testimony called for improved compensation for the workers caring for the elderly residents.

“They also need the resources, compensation, training and support to deliver that care,” said Dr. Alice Bonner, Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition Chair and Senior Advisor for Aging at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

Emotional testimony from a Brooklyn man highlighted the urgency to keep nursing home residents safe during a health crisis like the pandemic.

“I had four family members die,” said Daniel Arbeeny. “My father, my uncle, and two close cousins of the virus. Three of them were in nursing homes.”

Arbeeny argues those nursing home deaths are because of a 2020 New York State directive that nursing homes admit COVID-19 patients.

Arbeeny is suing the former Governor of New York and other officials for failing to keep his father and other residents safe.

“Those are the ones we are supposed to honor and protect, and we failed,” said Arbeeny. “We failed miserably.”

Witnesses called for more accountability from nursing home owners and government agencies tasked with oversight of the facilities.

“We are fed up with the lack of respect nursing home owners and lawmakers show our workforce,” said Ramos. “Change needs to happen now.”

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

CBO: Biden's student debt plan would cost $400 billion

President Joe Biden's plan for student debt cancellation will cost the federal government about $400 billion over the next 30 years, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. The figures were released Monday in response to a request from Republican lawmakers who oppose Biden’s plan in large part...
POTUS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EPA preparing plan to help fix Jackson's water system

JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — The federal government wants to work with officials in Mississippi's capital city to reach a legal agreement that ensures Jackson can sustain its water system in the future, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Monday. Federal attorneys also sent a letter to...
JACKSON, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
126K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy