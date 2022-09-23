ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Medical Examiner IDs Victims In Woonsocket Deaths

The Rhode Island medical examiner's office is identifying the second person found at the home of former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard last week. The decedent was Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was Menard's long-time boyfriend, and the founder and former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. The deaths of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
ABC6.com

Police: Woman driven into water by man she met on dating app

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that the woman who had to be taken to the hospital Sunday after being driven into the Seekonk River, met the driver of the car on a dating app. Police found the woman crying and wet at the Gano Street Boat Launch...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Arrested in Dartmouth on Firearms Charges

DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) – A 20-year-old New Bedford man was arrested Thursday in Dartmouth after he was served an arrest warrant and found to be in possession of a firearm without a license. According to Dartmouth Police, Officer Darren Emond served an arrest warrant to Koby Gedeon for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time

“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
