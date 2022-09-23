Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
2 hurt in 4-car crash on Seekonk highway
Massachusetts State Police say four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided around 5:30 a.m. not far from Exit 1.
DCYF: Providence child died due to maltreatment
The DCYF said it's had contact with the child's family in the past, but was not involved at the time of this incident.
ABC6.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Medical Examiner IDs Victims In Woonsocket Deaths
The Rhode Island medical examiner's office is identifying the second person found at the home of former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard last week. The decedent was Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was Menard's long-time boyfriend, and the founder and former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. The deaths of...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Police: Woman driven into water by man she met on dating app
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that the woman who had to be taken to the hospital Sunday after being driven into the Seekonk River, met the driver of the car on a dating app. Police found the woman crying and wet at the Gano Street Boat Launch...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats
2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sturbridge Police seek public’s help identifying man
The police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in Sturbridge
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
New Bedford Man Arrested in Dartmouth on Firearms Charges
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) – A 20-year-old New Bedford man was arrested Thursday in Dartmouth after he was served an arrest warrant and found to be in possession of a firearm without a license. According to Dartmouth Police, Officer Darren Emond served an arrest warrant to Koby Gedeon for a...
ABC6.com
DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
WCVB
Man, woman found dead on Red Line train tracks near Wollaston Station in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A man and a woman were found dead early Monday on train tracks near a Quincy, Massachusetts, MBTA station, officials said. The operator of a Red Line train saw the pair at 6 a.m. on the northbound track just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2