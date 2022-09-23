Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO