Chicago, IL

ASSRYIAN/IRAQI??✝️??
3d ago

Remember what just got passed and taking effect January 1st NO CASH BAIL FOR KIDNAPPING, 2ND DAGREE MURDER TRESPASSING THE LIST GOES ON….. WAKE UP AMERICA 🇺🇸

Therese Szeniawski
3d ago

he don't have to stop the ads tell fat cholesterol governor to stop his ads " because he telling them how bad Bailey is doing when fat boy ads are sending bad messages on TV """

Dragon Slayer
3d ago

Dems wants GOP to stop pointing out how badly their policies failed sums up this article

WGN Radio

Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President

Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC7 Chicago

New Cook County flag raised at Daley Plaza ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For years, the Cook County flag was considered by flag enthusiasts to be a bit of a dud - known in the flag world by the derogatory acronym SOB: seal on a bedsheet. That all changed in June with the "big reveal" of a new county flag...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Chicago lawmaker enters plea in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI and seeking a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, entered the plea by telephone before U.S. District Judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer

CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'

Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
OAK FOREST, IL
WGN News

Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser

CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
Tennessee Tribune

Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago

[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act

Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act. The Safe-T Act HB 3653 was pushed through the Illinois General Assembly during the middle of the night in January 2022 in order to ease the punishments against criminals and making law abiding citizens exposed to dangerous criminals. Will County Prosecutor. Pritzker signed the bill into law in February 2022 but major provisions that ease burdens on criminals don’t take effect until January 2023, after Pritzker’s re-election bid on Nov. 8, 2022.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL

