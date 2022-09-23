ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Swept by the Guardians, White Sox playoff hopes fade away

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkvaK_0i7iJ22J00

CHICAGO – At least there is one thing for fans on the south side who have dealt with a most difficult season from their team over the last six months: At least they don’t have to stress out too much over the final two weeks of the season.

That’s because the Guardians essentially dealt the White Sox playoff hopes a death blow over the course of three days at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In a series in which they had to sweep or at least 2 of 3 games to keep the hope of winning an American League Central division championship, the hosts were swept out of their own ballpark by a Cleveland team that hasn’t stopped rolling since the beginning of September.

The 4-2 defeat now puts the White Sox seven games behind the Guardians for first in the AL Central, and having lost the tiebreaker, it’s really an eight-game deficit with just 12 to play.

In the must-have series, Cleveland outscored the White Sox 22-11 to gain the three critical games in the standings and, essentially, put themselves in the driver’s seat for the division crown. After each team scored a run in the first inning Thursday, the Guardians got three runs off Johnny Cueto during his six innings on the mound to make up the deficit.

At 76-74 on the season, the White Sox are not officially eliminated from the playoffs but would need an improbable run over their final 12 games and a collapse on the part of Cleveland. If that doesn’t happen, then the team that was overwhelmingly favored to win the AL Central will have been kept out of a least a share of first place since April 20th.

Oddly enough, a loss to the Guardians knocked them out of first place on April 21st, and three-straight defeats at home in late September to the same team will likely keep the White Sox out of there for the rest of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died

CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to controversial Cleveland Guardians costumes

The Cleveland Guardians defeated their American League Central Division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night. The team, however, made the controversial decision to squander the goodwill generated by the wind by posting what many saw as a deeply offensive team costume in Chicago.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
The Associated Press

Chisox eliminated in AL Central, 6th loss in row; Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth at Texas when the clinching became official, and they held on for a 10-4 victory. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager. “Today was the worst one,” Cairo said. “Today was, that’s not acceptable. That’s not baseball. That’s not what the Chicago White Sox are about. It was terrible.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 3, dies week after pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy, who police say was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, has died. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings

CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Games Behind#Al Central#The White Sox#American League Central
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WGN News

Report: Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager this year

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout as manager of the Chicago White Sox this season, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. According to Nightengale, La Russa’s doctors advised against him making a return to the team after undergoing surgery to repair his pacemaker. La Russa has been out since Aug. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy