Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 2.25 cents at $8.81 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.25 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 13 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 5 cents at 14.30 a bushel.
WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Why are prices rising? Because there’s cover.

Rushing to your gate at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, your eye might alight on a book for sale at Barbara’s Bookstore. Its title? “How to Raise Prices.”. It must be a bestseller. Anyone who has eaten out has felt the sticker shock of a $13 fast food lunch or an entree at the neighborhood bistro that was $21 just a few months ago and is now $29.
