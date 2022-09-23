Read full article on original website
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Waco business owner follows dreams while helping local entrepreneurs
WACO, Texas — When Daisy Barrera came over to the United States at 15-years-old, she dreamed that every day would have a positive outcome. Today, she owns 25th Street Furniture in Waco. Barrera said she is realizing her dream while helping others. "My business gives me the opportunity to...
Ennis Degrate celebrates 100 years
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Today over 100 people gathered in Bellmead for a 100th birthday party to celebrate Ennis Degrate. “My life has been great to me,” Degrate said. Degrate was born in 1922, and his spent his entire life in Central Texas. “I feel great,” Degrate...
Killeen ISD launches new survey from students, parents & teachers
KILLEEN, Texas — It's been six to seven years since Killeen ISD released a survey for students, teachers and parents to partake in. Now, with the recent tragedies in school districts across the nation, Killeen ISD PIO Taina Maya has released a new statement, including a survey. The survey...
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco
WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.
Belton to hold annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in October
BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Expo Center will be filled with people looking to add a new furry friend to their families this October. The center will be partnering with Rescue Magazine to put on the seventh annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza on Oct. 15 and 16. Around 40...
Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
Lorena High School Receives History Breaking Lone Star Cup in McLennan County
LORENA, TX (FOX 44) – Lorena students, parents, and alumni are bonding together tonight to celebrate a big win in the community. They’re being awarded the Lone Star Cup. The first school in McLennan County to receive this honor. Lorena High School scored the highest out of every other 3A district school in Texas based […]
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice
Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
Pecan Grove Baptist Church to celebrate 140th anniversary
Pecan Grove Baptist Church will be having a 140th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:45 a.m. The special guest speaker will be Dr. O.S. Hawkins, the president and CEO of Guidestone Financial Services. The special music leader will be Nathan Cook of Waco along with a special pianist, Dodie Morris, also of Waco.
Bernice Hemphill celebrates 100th birthday
On Saturday, Sept. 17, friends, and family joined Bernice McDonald Hemphill to celebrate her 100th birthday at Rancher’s Steak House in Gatesville. Bernice was born at home near Red Rock, in Bastrop County. Her dad Cecil had to “fetch” a doctor in a pouring rain. The family lived on and worked several farms along the Colorado River while Bernice was growing up. The middle of five children, she attended Red Rock, Webberville, and Elgin schools. In order to graduate from high school, Bernice roomed with and worked for a family in Bastrop. She graduated at 16 and then married William Lenon Hemphill on Nov. 11, 1939. They moved to Austin and had their first child (Jerry) there in 1941. Later they moved to the Luling area, where Lenon worked in the oil field and trained and competed on calf roping horses and Bernice worked at Dismukes Pharmacy. In 1947 they had their second child, Linda Sue, after Lenon competed in calf roping that evening.
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
