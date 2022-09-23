On Saturday, Sept. 17, friends, and family joined Bernice McDonald Hemphill to celebrate her 100th birthday at Rancher’s Steak House in Gatesville. Bernice was born at home near Red Rock, in Bastrop County. Her dad Cecil had to “fetch” a doctor in a pouring rain. The family lived on and worked several farms along the Colorado River while Bernice was growing up. The middle of five children, she attended Red Rock, Webberville, and Elgin schools. In order to graduate from high school, Bernice roomed with and worked for a family in Bastrop. She graduated at 16 and then married William Lenon Hemphill on Nov. 11, 1939. They moved to Austin and had their first child (Jerry) there in 1941. Later they moved to the Luling area, where Lenon worked in the oil field and trained and competed on calf roping horses and Bernice worked at Dismukes Pharmacy. In 1947 they had their second child, Linda Sue, after Lenon competed in calf roping that evening.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO