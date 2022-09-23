ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

fox44news.com

Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Waco business owner follows dreams while helping local entrepreneurs

WACO, Texas — When Daisy Barrera came over to the United States at 15-years-old, she dreamed that every day would have a positive outcome. Today, she owns 25th Street Furniture in Waco. Barrera said she is realizing her dream while helping others. "My business gives me the opportunity to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ennis Degrate celebrates 100 years

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Today over 100 people gathered in Bellmead for a 100th birthday party to celebrate Ennis Degrate. “My life has been great to me,” Degrate said. Degrate was born in 1922, and his spent his entire life in Central Texas. “I feel great,” Degrate...
BELLMEAD, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen ISD launches new survey from students, parents & teachers

KILLEEN, Texas — It's been six to seven years since Killeen ISD released a survey for students, teachers and parents to partake in. Now, with the recent tragedies in school districts across the nation, Killeen ISD PIO Taina Maya has released a new statement, including a survey. The survey...
KILLEEN, TX
Lott, TX
Fort Hood, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Texas Society
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Society
KCEN

Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco

WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Belton to hold annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza in October

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Expo Center will be filled with people looking to add a new furry friend to their families this October. The center will be partnering with Rescue Magazine to put on the seventh annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza on Oct. 15 and 16. Around 40...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Pecan Grove Baptist Church to celebrate 140th anniversary

Pecan Grove Baptist Church will be having a 140th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:45 a.m. The special guest speaker will be Dr. O.S. Hawkins, the president and CEO of Guidestone Financial Services. The special music leader will be Nathan Cook of Waco along with a special pianist, Dodie Morris, also of Waco.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Bernice Hemphill celebrates 100th birthday

On Saturday, Sept. 17, friends, and family joined Bernice McDonald Hemphill to celebrate her 100th birthday at Rancher’s Steak House in Gatesville. Bernice was born at home near Red Rock, in Bastrop County. Her dad Cecil had to “fetch” a doctor in a pouring rain. The family lived on and worked several farms along the Colorado River while Bernice was growing up. The middle of five children, she attended Red Rock, Webberville, and Elgin schools. In order to graduate from high school, Bernice roomed with and worked for a family in Bastrop. She graduated at 16 and then married William Lenon Hemphill on Nov. 11, 1939. They moved to Austin and had their first child (Jerry) there in 1941. Later they moved to the Luling area, where Lenon worked in the oil field and trained and competed on calf roping horses and Bernice worked at Dismukes Pharmacy. In 1947 they had their second child, Linda Sue, after Lenon competed in calf roping that evening.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend

Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
WACO, TX
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX

