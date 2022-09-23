I was delighted to learn that Bob Morse is running for District 3 School Board representative in Mariposa County because I know he would do an excellent job. I first met Bob in 2005 during my tenure as principal and special education teacher (at Yosemite Valley School) and found him to be a delight to work with and so great with “kids”. After my retirement, I worked with Bob (and others) on the development of Sierra Foothill Charter School (in Cathey’s Valley), and to date, Bob has continued to be highly involved with that community school.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO