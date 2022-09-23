ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

sjvsun.com

Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?

In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

North Fork Library To Receive Major Improvements

NORTH FORK, CA — Madera County Library received a grant for $4.6 million from the California State Library’s Building Forward Library Infrastructure Project. The funds will support improvements to the North Fork Branch Library through building projects that address life safety and other critical maintenance needs. Madera County...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Bob Morse District 3 School Board Mariposa County

I was delighted to learn that Bob Morse is running for District 3 School Board representative in Mariposa County because I know he would do an excellent job. I first met Bob in 2005 during my tenure as principal and special education teacher (at Yosemite Valley School) and found him to be a delight to work with and so great with “kids”. After my retirement, I worked with Bob (and others) on the development of Sierra Foothill Charter School (in Cathey’s Valley), and to date, Bob has continued to be highly involved with that community school.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Assemblyman Jim Patterson To Hold Town Hall In Oakhurst

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Jim Patterson will be joined by fire and insurance experts, law enforcement, and others in Oakhurst Tuesday night to talk about state and local wildfire preparations, what people can do now to lower their fire insurance costs, and free resources available to help clear property of fire hazards.
OAKHURST, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?

Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Mountain Artisan Market at Fresno Flats

OAKHURST — On Saturday, September 17th the Mountain Artisan Market had one of its most prosperous days since its inception in the Spring of 2020; setting up in conjunction with the Fresno Flats Historical Society at the Fresno Flats Historical Museum in Oakhurst CA, just off School Road. Several...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

OACC Business Spotlight: Yosemite Cowork

Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight: Yosemite Cowork. Yosemite Cowork opened for business in April 2022 by Tom Schiavon. Here’s what Tom told me about Yosemite Cowork’s current operation and plans for the future. What do you offer?. Yosemite Cowork offers hot desk and conference room rentals.
OAKHURST, CA
GV Wire

Unlike LA, Schools in Clovis, Fresno Already Have Fentanyl Antidote on Hand

Los Angeles Unified School District is moving toward stocking naloxone, the antidote to the powerful and sometimes deadly opioid fentanyl, at district schools after the recent overdose deaths of several teens, including one girl on a high school campus, the Associated Press reported Friday. But school districts in Fresno and...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Large debris fire fills air with burning toxins

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A large plume of black smoke could be seen far into the distance on Sunday afternoon. The smoke was from a fire at a recycling plant on Chestnut Avenue near North Avenue. According to Fresno County Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 p.m. Officials said […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly Set to Embark

At the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, hot air balloons were filled and flown in front of a live media audience, allowing the opportunity to open up the ClovisFest festivities. The hot air balloons are a part of the Hot Air Balloon “Fun Fly” portion of ClovisFest. Greg Newman, CEO...
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

