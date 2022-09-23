ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 6

Related
opb.org

Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again

Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

About 100 appointed to Oregon boards, commissions

Nearly 100 people, including one retiring state senator, were appointed or reappointed to state boards and commissions by the Oregon Senate on Friday. Most members of state boards are unpaid volunteers, nominated by Gov. Kate Brown and confirmed by the state Senate. They wield power over state land policy, public pensions, transportation policy and more.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination

HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallowa, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Wallowa, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Courtney
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing

On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Hailstorm#Insurance#Politics State#Politics Governor#Senate#House
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers

Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy