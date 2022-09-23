Read full article on original website
Bidens shitty President...!!!!
3d ago
he best be riding his bicycle to Manchester...God forbid he Flys in a plane burning all that fuel damaging the environment
Reply(3)
8
Related
Buttigieg’s 2022 mission in New Hampshire that could potentially pay dividends in 2024
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg returns to the crucial general election battleground state of New Hampshire on Saturday, to headline a major state Democratic Party fundraising gala. While the mission of the trip is to support Democrats running in November’s midterm elections, his stop in the state...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire AG orders Democrats to pull back mailers
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a ‘cease and desist' order to the state’s Democratic Party over political mailers, claiming they contain misleading information about voting by mail. In a letter to the Democratic Party's legal counsel, Attorney General John...
New Hampshire governor predicts a 'reckoning' this November for the Democratic Party
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu opened up about the future of the Republican Party and issues most Americans care about ahead of the November midterm elections on Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade." CHRIS SUNUNU: All across this country, people care and they vote on kitchen table issues: inflation, energy,...
WCVB
Two arrested in connection with fight involving GOP candidate outside 'Squad' appearance
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection with a fistfight that occurred near a Massachusetts theater where Rep. Ayanna Pressley and other members of "The Squad" were holding a political event. Pressley and her fellow progressive Democrats — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
These Are 10 of the Best Wineries in New Hampshire
Here's a quick little story for you. Yours truly spent the past summer living in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The area's known in part for its many wineries, so it only makes sense that a tourist would pay one a visit, right?. Soon after arriving at Three...
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Defeated Rhode Island GOP candidate for governor endorses Democratic incumbent
Defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jonathan Riccitelli made waves in the Ocean State on Friday when he announced he was backing Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee over his primary rival. Riccitelli, who long trailed his rival Ashley Kalus in the primary showdown, chastised her campaign as "baseless," ripped her for dishonesty,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
New Hampshire Day at The Big E
The salute to New England states continued at the Big E, with Friday being about all things Granite State, for New Hampshire Day!
vermontbiz.com
Attend Made in Vermont Marketplace, Oct 1-2
October 1 - 2, 2022. The Made in Vermont Marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity for Vermont companies to showcase their Made in Vermont products to an audience of thousands of prospective customers in one weekend. The trade show is dedicated to promoting the great variety of Vermont-made products . . . from furniture, specialty foods, clothing, wines and so much more! Only Vermont based companies that make their products in Vermont are eligible to exhibit.
WMTW
First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race
The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign. At the same time, the state’s preeminent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: When our children prosper, we all prosper
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Both before, during and now post-pandemic, the Department of Education remains committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments. Support for...
NECN
NH Democratic Party Hit With Cease-and-Desist Order Over Absentee Ballot Mailers
The New Hampshire Democratic Party has been ordered to cease and desist sending erroneous mailers to state residents urging them to sign up for absentee voting, which prosecutors said are "causing voter confusion and frustration." The announcement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office Friday comes about seven weeks before...
WCVB
Jewish leaders in Massachusetts grateful for support in face of hate as Rosh Hashanah begins
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Sunday's sunset marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, which is the start of the Jewish High Holy Days and known as the Jewish New Year. Many synagogues in Massachusetts are tightening security for Rosh Hashanah following a sharp rise of antisemitism in the state. An annual...
manchesterinklink.com
Annual remembrance: NH firefighters pay respects to members who died in the line of duty
CONCORD, NH — Firefighters, family, and friends gathered in Concord on Saturday at the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial’s 16th annual ceremony. The annual ceremony honors the 92 New Hampshire firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty serving their communities. They regularly put the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
NHPR
For hundreds of evicted families affected by N.H.'s housing crisis, hotel rooms are the new normal
This story was originally produced by the Manchester Ink Link and the Granite State News Collaborative. On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
manchesterinklink.com
AMR releases August opioid report for Manchester
NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, reported that suspected opioid overdoses declined from July to August, although opioid-related deaths remain high. August held 61 opioid overdoses in the Queen City, a five percent decrease from July. As of the end of August, there...
These Are the Catchiest New Hampshire Jingles Ever
It just came out that the Nationwide jingle is the number one memorable advertising jingle of all time. The runner-up is McDonald's "Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa...." I'm lovin' it. Whether you love or hate jingles, you can't deny they are an effective form of advertising. I find myself walking down the halls of our radio station singing "Nationwide is on your side" for no good reason. I don't have Nationwide, and I'm not even sure if they are on my side. But it's a good song none the less.
Comments / 13