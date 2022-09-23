A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity.

Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Fischer Theater.

Organizers promise this event to be an “evening of fun and dance as local ‘celebrities’ partner up with area dance professionals.”

The event will serve as a fundraiser to support social and mental health services in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties. The services supported are counseling for families, groups, or individuals; medical advocacy at emergency rooms; a 24-hour crisis hotline; legal advocacy for the court system; case management services; prevention education programs at area schools and communities and professional training. The SRC is a non-profit organization.

Other dancers include Amanda Brown and Kris Bell, Andrea Troxel with Chief McMasters, Hannah Clingan, Hunter LaFave, Heather Pierce with Mayor, Williams and Merrit Spicer partnering with Chief Yates.

The dancers will be judged by a panel consisting of Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, Chamber of Commerce Director Nicole VanHyfte and the audience. Organizers said people should bring cash in hand, as “every dollar counts when you vote for your favorite pair of dancers.”

Organizers said the support the community can give provides hope and healing to survivors. People with questions can contact the SRC at 217-446-1337 or email its director, Marcie Sheridan, at director@survivorresourcecenter.org.

