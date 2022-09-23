ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FnJC_0i7iGfZa00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity.

Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Fischer Theater.

Organizers promise this event to be an “evening of fun and dance as local ‘celebrities’ partner up with area dance professionals.”

The event will serve as a fundraiser to support social and mental health services in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties. The services supported are counseling for families, groups, or individuals; medical advocacy at emergency rooms; a 24-hour crisis hotline; legal advocacy for the court system; case management services; prevention education programs at area schools and communities and professional training. The SRC is a non-profit organization.

Other dancers include Amanda Brown and Kris Bell, Andrea Troxel with Chief McMasters, Hannah Clingan, Hunter LaFave, Heather Pierce with Mayor, Williams and Merrit Spicer partnering with Chief Yates.

The dancers will be judged by a panel consisting of Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, Chamber of Commerce Director Nicole VanHyfte and the audience. Organizers said people should bring cash in hand, as “every dollar counts when you vote for your favorite pair of dancers.”

Organizers said the support the community can give provides hope and healing to survivors. People with questions can contact the SRC at 217-446-1337 or email its director, Marcie Sheridan, at director@survivorresourcecenter.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Golf cart parade to honor Danville native

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
COVINGTON, IN
WCIA

Community comes together at ‘Inspire! Concert for a Cause’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you live in Danville, you may have hear some singing Sunday afternoon. Over 90 people sang for charity. A group of volunteers performed in the very first “Inspire! Concert for a Cause” event hosted by the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency. The non-profit works to combat poverty across three […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Champaign-Urbana Public Health employees form union

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 100 Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) have come together with with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 to form a union. According to a AFSCME press release, members say they’re fighting for fair pay, transparency, and equal opportunities.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Vermilion, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success. “Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several events across Central Illinois honored Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend. The Centro for Hispanic and Immigrant Community (CHICO) held their event at Fairview Park in Decatur. The event included music, dancing, food, face painting, balloon animals, and games for the whole family. “I wanted to be engaged around my people,” […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon. The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash. Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking burglar wearing Scream mask

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who used a unique mask to hide his identity. Officials said the suspect wore a Ghostface mask from the Scream franchise while committing the burglary. During the overnight hours of Sept. 17, the suspect broke into […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Williams
WCIA

Step back in time in revolutionary war reenactment

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Time rewinds this weekend in Danville. The city offers an opportunity to step back into the Revolutionary War and Pioneer Era. The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting the Revolutionary War Reenactment at the Homestead in Forest Glen Preserve. This free, public event starts at 10 a.m. on September 24 and […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for delivering meth

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was caught delivering methamphetamine last year. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jermaine McQueen was caught during an investigation by the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group in the summer of 2021. In August of that year, VMEG personnel pulled […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Hunger Action Day: how one foodbank is bridging the hunger gap

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Friday is Hunger Action Day and Eastern Illinois Foodbank is working to help bridge the hunger gap throughout the area.  To do that, they hosted their largest volunteer event of the year, Operation Orange.  Nearly 100 people gathered in their Urbana warehouse to pack potatoes.  Amanda Borden, the foodbank’s Vice President […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man died, unrelated to fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
HOOPESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Mayor#Police#Src#Chamber Of Commerce
WCIA

Grief support group starting in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a six-week-long grief support group starting soon in Paris. Horizon Health will offer grief support on Wednesdays starting October 12. The group runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. until November 16. Sessions will be held at the Senior Care, 745 East Court Street, on the Horizon Health main campus. […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Some Danville roadway crossings closed temporarily

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville has announced temporary closures on some roadway crossings starting Tuesday. The Norfolk Southern Railroad has informed the city they will temporary close the roadway crossings for ungraded rail maintenance of their tracks. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022 a number of street crossings will start to close. The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Small fire sparks on U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Carle Illinois students launches health fair for Hispanic Heritage Month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of students at Carle Illinois College of Medicine (CI MED) see Spanish-speaking communities in Champaign-Urbana facing obstacles to healthcare, including language barriers, insurance access and unfamiliarity with the medical system. “Currently in the greater Champaign-Urbana population, 16% of patients report having poor or fair health, with 7% of adults not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WCIA

Accidental fire displaces one person

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2022 Illini Country Stitchers Quilt Show

Illini Country Stitchers, a Champaign-Urbana area quilt guild, was formed in September 1985. The purpose of the Illini Country Stitchers is to contribute to the knowledge of and to promote the appreciation of fine quilts; to encourage quilt making, quilt collecting and an on-going fellowship among people with a serious interest in the art of quilting; to sponsor and support quilting activities; to contribute to the growth and knowledge of quilting techniques, textiles, patterns, history and quilt makers through education.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police: Church vandalized overnight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy