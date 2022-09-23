Four KCII Area schools will be part of more than a dozen teams competing at tonight’s Creek Classic cross country meet at the Iowa City Kicker’s Complex. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks come into tonight’s event with more than a week between them and their last competition at the Midwest Regional Heartland Classic in Pella on September 17th. At Central College, the No. 2 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie girls were 18th of 31 teams with their score of 143 points, led by Danielle Hostetler’s fifth place finish. Mid-Prairie enters action with two ranked runners in Class 2A according to the poll from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches with Hostetler at No. 1 and Abby Fleming No. 12.

