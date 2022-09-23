Read full article on original website
Halcyon House Washington Page Adam Miller
On today’s Program, I’m speaking with Adam Miller, the Special Education Director for Washington Community Schools, and we’re talking about the new strategic plan for the Special Education Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
KCII Home Shopping Extravaganza Begins Tuesday
KCII listeners can start planning their fall activities while reaping the savings during the Home Shopping Extravaganza on air this week. KCII will be selling discounted items, gift certificates, and experiences live on air from local businesses and organizations across southeast Iowa. Listeners can call in Tuesday through Thursday from...
Chief Lester Confirms Second Meeting to Address Homelessness in Washington
The Washington Public Library hosted a downtown forum with Main Street Washington and the Washington Police Department on August 22nd to discuss downtown safety and homelessness in Washington. Several groups that assist the homeless population attended the meeting, including the Lighthouse Center, which provides its users with emergency housing, a food pantry, clothing, and transportation.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will evaluate three personnel change requests from the Sheriff’s, Engineer’s, and Public Health Offices. The Board will also discuss the possible relocation of several County Offices from the Washington County Courthouse to the Orchard Hill Complex. The Board of Supervisors will meet in the Supervisors Chambers at 9:00 am Tuesday in the Basement of the Washington County Courthouse.
Ravens Run at Burlington Thursday
After the weather heated up early last week, canceling cross country meets around the area, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens traveled to Burlington Thursday to run at the Tony Proctor Invitational. They were originally scheduled to compete Tuesday at Center Point-Urbana. In Burlington, The Raven boys were led by Micah Gerber’s 16th place finish in 19:33. Other Ravens included, Jesse Blossom 26th in 21:00 and Jeremiah Danker 39th in 25:37. Delaney Shaw competed for the Hillcrest girls going 25:37 for 27th place. The Hillcrest teams will be back on the course Thursday at Iowa City High.
Jefferson County Conservation Board Meeting Preview
Next week, the Jefferson County Conservation Board will meet. There will be an update from the director and employees. The Jefferson County Park Master Plan will be reviewed. The board will then consider both the Round Prairie Park Change of Use Plan and the Whitham Woods Trail Project Update. The...
Walk-In Tickets are Available for Today’s GOP Dinner
The Washington County Republican Lincoln Dinner will be today, at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, with the dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple guest speakers, including Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks, Iowa House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church
During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
Board of Health Urges Pet Owners to Keep Shots up to Date
At the September 22nd Washington Board of Health meeting during the Environmental Health Report, the board reviewed a pair of dog bite incidents. One incident happened in Crawfordsville with a dog jumping into a neighbor’s yard, and the other was a provoked attack when a child grabbed a dog’s tail in rural Washington County. Neither of the dogs were up to date on their rabies shots, and each had to be quarantined for 10-days before they could be returned to their owners.
Four Area Schools Scheduled to Compete at Creek Classic Monday
Four KCII Area schools will be part of more than a dozen teams competing at tonight’s Creek Classic cross country meet at the Iowa City Kicker’s Complex. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks come into tonight’s event with more than a week between them and their last competition at the Midwest Regional Heartland Classic in Pella on September 17th. At Central College, the No. 2 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie girls were 18th of 31 teams with their score of 143 points, led by Danielle Hostetler’s fifth place finish. Mid-Prairie enters action with two ranked runners in Class 2A according to the poll from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches with Hostetler at No. 1 and Abby Fleming No. 12.
Washington County Public Health to Offer Flu Shots Around the Square this Week
Washington County Public health will be hosting a pair of flu shot clinics this week as they try to make sure the citizens of Washington are prepared for flu season. Their first appearance for the week will be at the Washington Farmer’s Market on Thursday, September 29th. The next...
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
Wellman Craft & Vendor Fair Held Last Weekend
The town of Wellman hosted its first ever Craft & Vendor Fair Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. Located at the Wellman City Hall, the event offered delicious foods and drinks, along with beautiful crafts for all patrons. Sandra Klopp, a Wellman native, organized the event in an effort...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
Local Farmer Directs Grant to ISU Extension and Outreach
Local farmer April Cuddeback recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the ISU Extension and Outreach Office in Washington County. ISU Extension and Outreach Washington County will use the funds to support Ag in the Classroom with Diane Rinner. In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped...
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
