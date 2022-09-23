How you fold your towels matters more than you may think. Garage Smart explains that hand towels that are folded and rolled similarly to spa style tubes will take up less space than those that are folded into flat squares. By choosing to roll your hand towels you'll not only save space; you'll be able to stack them nicely. In fact, you'll probably be able to store more of them on your shelves since they can be stacked just as high as flat folded towels. Once they've been rolled, they can be put on display in a pyramid shape, which will look much more inviting than an array of half-used toiletries. Rolled towels can also be tucked neatly away in a basket or linen closet to be used later.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO