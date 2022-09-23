Read full article on original website
Shot woman who sparked appeal found injured at Twin Cities hotel
Police in St. Paul have confirmed that Hsa Say, 18, has been found at a Twin Cities hotel. Authorities had been searching for Say since early Monday, believing she'd been shot at in an incident on St. Paul's East Side. The St. Paul Police Department said officers were sent to...
Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.
Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges: Teen couple tortured young children while babysitting in St. Paul
Two teenagers have been charged with torturing and abusing two young children while babysitting them at a St. Paul home. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19 from St. Paul, have been charged with two counts each of child torture. Court documents state the ages of the victims...
Police trying to find 18-year-old woman who was shot at in St. Paul
Police in St. Paul are trying to find a woman who was shot at in the city early Monday. The St. Paul Police Department received a "shots fired" call at 4 a.m., with officers sent to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane where a 911 caller said they'd heard 5 or 6 shots outside their home.
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
Three people were shot on Saturday night inside a strip mall where a huge crowd of people had gathered, many of them were apparently intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. St. Paul police are looking into the shooting. According to investigators, none of the wounds looked to be life-threatening.
Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
Woman Charged with Embezzling from Minneapolis-Based Company
MINNEAPOLIS -- A California woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota-based employer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Monday a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Mai Houa Xiong on charges related to wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in regards to the embezzlement scheme.
Blaine becomes first MN city to make street racing illegal
BLAINE, Minn. — Blaine became the first city in Minnesota to pass an ordinance that specifically targets street racing. The ordinance took effect on Sept. 19, and outlaws not only street racing, but also exhibition driving as well as unlicensed car shows. City documents define exhibition driving as "turning,...
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 24, 2022 around 5:21 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single motorcycle crash with injury on County Road S near 430th Avenue Plum City, Wis. in Rock Elm Township.
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
Community members start a petition to address safety concerns at Arden Hills intersection
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — It's business as usual at the intersection of Highway 96 and U.S. Highway 10 in Arden Hills, following a crash one week ago claiming the life of a 23-month-old child. But now - community members living near this intersection are speaking out about what they're...
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin
A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
