Arden Hills, MN

KARE 11

FOUND: Officials locate 18-year-old victim of shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saint Paul Police Department (SPPD) announced Monday afternoon that the missing 18-year-old had been located and transported to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. SPPD said in a press release that law enforcement found the victim at the Wacouta Inn...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
Arden Hills, MN
Ramsey County, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Ramsey County, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights

Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
#Carjacking#Wells Fargo#Violent Crime#East Franklin Ave
fox9.com

Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs

Because there aren't enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
WJON

Woman Charged with Embezzling from Minneapolis-Based Company

MINNEAPOLIS -- A California woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota-based employer. The U.S. Attorney's Office says on Monday a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Mai Houa Xiong on charges related to wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in regards to the embezzlement scheme.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Blaine becomes first MN city to make street racing illegal

BLAINE, Minn. — Blaine became the first city in Minnesota to pass an ordinance that specifically targets street racing. The ordinance took effect on Sept. 19, and outlaws not only street racing, but also exhibition driving as well as unlicensed car shows. City documents define exhibition driving as "turning,...
BLAINE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 24, 2022 around 5:21 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was informed of a single motorcycle crash with injury on County Road S near 430th Avenue Plum City, Wis. in Rock Elm Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River

(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

