Southington, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library holding 'Community Shred Day'

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol Public Works Department and Bristol Public Library as holding a "Community Shred Day" Saturday in Centre Square to help residents protect themselves against identity fraud. The Community Shred Day event will be offered Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Sister Dolores Jane Beshara

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

60th year of the Mum Festival 'went great'

BRISTOL – The 60th year of the Mum Festival proved to be a fun, fall festival for all ages say organizers. Mickey Goldwasser, who serves on the Mum Festival Committee, said that the festival “went great” this past weekend. “The weather cooperated and it had a very...
BRISTOL, CT
Southington, CT
Government
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Torrington Price Rite joins effort to help local families

TORRINGTON — Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, Pepsi, Alexander & Hornung and United Way officials met at the Torrington Price Rite store recently to distribute food and other items to local families. According to the United Way, which identified the families in need, more than 800 families...
TORRINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Festa Italiana a celebration of culture, history

NEW BRITAIN – Beaver Street was officially declared the city’s own “Little Italy” by Mayor Erin Stewart in honor of the Festa Italiana that took place there Sunday. Visitors to the annual event enjoyed pizza, pasta, wine, bocce, dancing and other Italian delights. The day began...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Wheeler Health will break ground on new Bristol headquarters

BRISTOL – Wheeler Health will finally be breaking ground on its new Bristol headquarters in Centre Square, planned for Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at One Hope Street. Envisioned as a roughly 46,000 square foot administrative and community health center, the site looks to incorporate Bristol’s two existing Wheeler Health spaces as more than 200 part and full-time positions will be placed in the facility. Scheduled to open in late 2023, it will be Wheeler’s first newly built location since 1972. The building is set to be utilized as a training area for professional development as well.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Everett Weed

Everett Weed, 93, of Bristol, widower of Joyce (Newcomb) Weed, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1928 in Portland, ME, he was a son of the late Charles Clayton Weed, Sr. and Fanny Fern (Ryder) Weed. Everett...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Obituaries

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th…. Sandra Johndro, age 85, of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sandra…. Friday 09/23/2022. Lester J. “Sonny” Markie,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

City pride abound at 60th annual Mum Parade

BRISTOL - The sidewalks downtown were overflowing with people Sunday, as the 60th annual Mum Parade made its way through. “The floats are amazing - all the creativity,” said Robin Euglow, who volunteered at this past weekend’s festivities. This is just an awesome family fun, citywide event,” she...
BRISTOL, CT
Community Policy