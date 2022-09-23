Read full article on original website
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees
Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
westsidenewsny.com
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
Football Frenzy: HF-L, Penn Yan/Dundee dominate battles of unbeatens
Cougars, Scottish Mustangs assert themselves on Saturday afternoon
BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
Former Sabres player charged for violating order of protection
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced that former Sabres winger Tony McKegney was arraigned in Buffalo City Court back on July 8, and has been charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Read more here:
Campus Times
Dean Burns stepping down after 15 years as Dean of Students
After 15 years spent working as “your Dean of Students,” Dean Matthew Burns will be stepping down from his position in June. “I probably should be more worried about it, but I’m not,” said Dean Burns in an interview with the Campus Times. “In order to understand my decision, which is a personal, professional decision […] 15 years is a long time—not just for me, but for an institution to have the same Dean of Students. I think there is value in having change in leadership. As much as I’ve enjoyed it, and I hope the students have enjoyed me, I want to leave the position I wanted my whole life on my own terms, and I want to pass the torch while it’s still burning instead of letting it burn down to embers.”
westsidenewsny.com
An evening of fun… with a purpose
The First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Avenue, is hosting Phyllis Contestable, a.k.a. Reverend Mother, on Saturday evening, October 29, at 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser and the proceeds will be divided between Habitat for Humanity in Rochester and the Tops Market Organization in Buffalo, benefitting those families who were affected by the tragedy that occurred in May.
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
westsidenewsny.com
Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
multihousingnews.com
Historic NY Factory to Get $64M Makeover
East House and MM Advisors will transform the 19th-century brick structure into affordable units. East House and MM Development Advisors are bringing a fully affordable community to Rochester, N.Y. The partnership started construction on Canal Commons located in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, which will revitalize a former manufacturing facility into 123 affordable and supportive units. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
Helio Health to expand recovery services in Rochester
Health insurance is not required for those who need care at Helio Health.
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades and comprehensive training for staff members. […]
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
These lottery numbers win most frequently
Some people use certain numbers they feel are lucky, hoping their cherished numbers will bring a big win.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
