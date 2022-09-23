ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees

Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
BROCKPORT, NY
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame

Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
BUFFALO, NY
Brockport, NY
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
ROCHESTER, NY
Dean Burns stepping down after 15 years as Dean of Students

After 15 years spent working as “your Dean of Students,” Dean Matthew Burns will be stepping down from his position in June. “I probably should be more worried about it, but I’m not,” said Dean Burns in an interview with the Campus Times. “In order to understand my decision, which is a personal, professional decision […] 15 years is a long time—not just for me, but for an institution to have the same Dean of Students. I think there is value in having change in leadership. As much as I’ve enjoyed it, and I hope the students have enjoyed me, I want to leave the position I wanted my whole life on my own terms, and I want to pass the torch while it’s still burning instead of letting it burn down to embers.”
ROCHESTER, NY
An evening of fun… with a purpose

The First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Avenue, is hosting Phyllis Contestable, a.k.a. Reverend Mother, on Saturday evening, October 29, at 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser and the proceeds will be divided between Habitat for Humanity in Rochester and the Tops Market Organization in Buffalo, benefitting those families who were affected by the tragedy that occurred in May.
ROCHESTER, NY
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
BUFFALO, NY
Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
GATES, NY
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
Historic NY Factory to Get $64M Makeover

East House and MM Advisors will transform the 19th-century brick structure into affordable units. East House and MM Development Advisors are bringing a fully affordable community to Rochester, N.Y. The partnership started construction on Canal Commons located in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, which will revitalize a former manufacturing facility into 123 affordable and supportive units. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
ROCHESTER, NY
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides

CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
CANANDAIGUA, NY

