Latest numbers, September 23rd

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County COVID-19 cases continue to gradually rise, but the number COVID-related hospitalizations has evened out before the weekend

404 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 73 of them new.

There are currently 41 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 554

