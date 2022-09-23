Latest numbers, September 23rd
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County COVID-19 cases continue to gradually rise, but the number COVID-related hospitalizations has evened out before the weekend
404 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 73 of them new.
There are currently 41 people in the hospital.
The number of deaths remains at 554
