Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

60th year of the Mum Festival 'went great'

BRISTOL – The 60th year of the Mum Festival proved to be a fun, fall festival for all ages say organizers. Mickey Goldwasser, who serves on the Mum Festival Committee, said that the festival “went great” this past weekend. “The weather cooperated and it had a very...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Mum Festival celebrates 60 years with food, music and community fellowship

BRISTOL – Recognizing 60 years of history and celebrating Bristol’s mum-cultivating heritage, the Mum Festival dominated Memorial Boulevard and the lands surrounding the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School over the weekend with music, games, rides, art and more in the name of community spirit. Jack Ferraro, Mum...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol Press

Everett Weed

Everett Weed, 93, of Bristol, widower of Joyce (Newcomb) Weed, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1928 in Portland, ME, he was a son of the late Charles Clayton Weed, Sr. and Fanny Fern (Ryder) Weed. Everett...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library holding 'Community Shred Day'

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol Public Works Department and Bristol Public Library as holding a "Community Shred Day" Saturday in Centre Square to help residents protect themselves against identity fraud. The Community Shred Day event will be offered Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

City pride abound at 60th annual Mum Parade

BRISTOL - The sidewalks downtown were overflowing with people Sunday, as the 60th annual Mum Parade made its way through. “The floats are amazing - all the creativity,” said Robin Euglow, who volunteered at this past weekend’s festivities. This is just an awesome family fun, citywide event,” she...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Sister Dolores Jane Beshara

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Mum Festival Celebrates 60th Anniversary This Weekend

The Bristol Mum Festival is happening this weekend and this year, they're celebrating their 60th anniversary. "Generations come home, grandparents, parents, kids and it's our hometown, you know," Mum Festival committee member Mickey Goldwasser said. For six decades, the Mum Festival has brought families back to the heart of Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Bristol Press

Obituaries

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th…. Sandra Johndro, age 85, of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sandra…. Friday 09/23/2022. Lester J. “Sonny” Markie,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Bristol

BRISTOL – UFO? Not so. The train of lights spotted at night this past weekend was actually the SpaceX Starlink satellites being launched from Florida according to experts. Several residents took to social media upon spotting the lights, with some thinking that they were an unidentified flying object. The lights were seen in the Northwest sky throughout the U.S. and Canada, following the SpaceX launch this past Friday.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon

(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. ‘Beanz and Company’ is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8’s Sarah Cody shows us there’s a new addition making it even more unique. Watch the...
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Candy corn sold at grocery store in Glastonbury recalled

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Candy corn that was sold at a grocery store in Glastonbury has been recalled. Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, announced a recall of its 15-ounce packages of candy corn. The company said it recalled the packages because they may contain “undeclared egg.”. The candy...
GLASTONBURY, CT

