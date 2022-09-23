ELK GROVE, Calif. — City officials are trying to lift a restraining order that's preventing them from euthanizing a dog that bit an Elk Grove officer. Faryal Kabir said her dog, Zeus, is at risk because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. She also said Zeus bit an officer when animal control arrived for a compliance inspection and tried to take him away.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO