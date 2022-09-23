Read full article on original website
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Solano County express lanes project seeks to reduce congestion on I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — You might have noticed construction on I-80 in Solano County between Sacramento and the Bay Area. It’s all part of a project Caltrans and the Solano County Transportation Authority are working on to create 18 miles of express lanes on the east and west sides of I-80 in the Vacaville-Fairfield corridor.
North Lake Tahoe program offers up to $24k for homeowners to rent to locals
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe property owners could get $24,000 by renting their properties to local workers through a new program. Lease to Locals offers a cash incentive to property owners who convert their properties into short-term or long-term rentals. The program launched in August and is funded through July 31, 2023.
Stockton approves alternate electric utility option to PG&E
STOCKTON, Calif. — A recently approved contract will give those living and working in Stockton a new option for electricity utilities outside of the city's current sole provider, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). During a September meeting, Stockton City Council members unanimously voted to join a Joint Powers Agreement...
Ford dealer steps in after vandalism hits Fairfield school's automotive program
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An act of vandalism targeted Fairfield High School, leaving nine cars with their windows shattered and smashed in. The suspected vandal was nowhere to be found, but ultimately left broken glass everywhere after the crime. For returning students, it was a shocking start to the new...
Sacramento Vice Mayor calls to amend ordinance, ban homeless camps 500-feet from schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby is calling on Sacramento's city manager and city attorney to add schools and daycare facilities to the list of buildings that require a 500 foot buffer from homeless camps. "We need to protect our kids. We need to keep the schools...
Federal court complaint makes 11th-hour plea to spare dog that bit Elk Grove officer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — In an 11th-hour effort to spare a dog who was set to be euthanized this week for biting two people in Elk Grove, a federal court filing Tuesday alleges city officials failed to follow due process and seized the animal illegally. The one-year-old German Shepherd,...
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes with train in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car collided with a train Monday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash happened at Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road around 5:30 p.m. The train was traveling northbound on the railroad tracks and collided...
2 men died in car at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two men died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Police say the homicide happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Juan Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Another man was in the car who later died.
Elk Grove seeking to lift stay preventing euthanization of dog that bit officer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — City officials are trying to lift a restraining order that's preventing them from euthanizing a dog that bit an Elk Grove officer. Faryal Kabir said her dog, Zeus, is at risk because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. She also said Zeus bit an officer when animal control arrived for a compliance inspection and tried to take him away.
Secrets of the Camp Fire: Revealed | Fire - Power - Money
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Criminal homicide cases can bring out extraordinary but necessary pain as details of deadly crimes are laid bare in court for victims and the public to hear. In the case of America’s deadliest homicide committed by a corporation, the victims’ families have had to deal with...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Oak Park neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in Sacramento County are now investigating the fourth homicide since Monday evening. A man died after a shooting Tuesday in Sacramento near the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. When...
Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
Man armed with machete dead after being shot by deputy during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
Stockton Unified hosting active shooter training led by responder from 1989 Cleveland School shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Just one month before joining the California Highway Patrol, former EMT and Stockton Police Officer Salvador Cortez found himself in the middle of tragedy responding to what would be one of the most memorable and terrifying moments of his career. What started as a normal Tuesday...
Lawsuit alleges PG&E is responsible for the Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A new lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court alleges Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is responsible for the destruction and damage of the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
