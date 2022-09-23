ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Stockton approves alternate electric utility option to PG&E

STOCKTON, Calif. — A recently approved contract will give those living and working in Stockton a new option for electricity utilities outside of the city's current sole provider, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). During a September meeting, Stockton City Council members unanimously voted to join a Joint Powers Agreement...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Granite Bay, CA
City
Loomis, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Granite Bay, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Roseville, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes with train in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car collided with a train Monday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash happened at Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road around 5:30 p.m. The train was traveling northbound on the railroad tracks and collided...
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

2 men died in car at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two men died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Police say the homicide happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Juan Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Another man was in the car who later died.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#Station 19#Penryn
ABC10

Elk Grove seeking to lift stay preventing euthanization of dog that bit officer

ELK GROVE, Calif. — City officials are trying to lift a restraining order that's preventing them from euthanizing a dog that bit an Elk Grove officer. Faryal Kabir said her dog, Zeus, is at risk because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. She also said Zeus bit an officer when animal control arrived for a compliance inspection and tried to take him away.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Secrets of the Camp Fire: Revealed | Fire - Power - Money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Criminal homicide cases can bring out extraordinary but necessary pain as details of deadly crimes are laid bare in court for victims and the public to hear. In the case of America’s deadliest homicide committed by a corporation, the victims’ families have had to deal with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police investigating deadly shooting in Oak Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in Sacramento County are now investigating the fourth homicide since Monday evening. A man died after a shooting Tuesday in Sacramento near the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. When...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC10

Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy