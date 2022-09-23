ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Government
City
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain Herald

Festa Italiana a celebration of culture, history

NEW BRITAIN – Beaver Street was officially declared the city’s own “Little Italy” by Mayor Erin Stewart in honor of the Festa Italiana that took place there Sunday. Visitors to the annual event enjoyed pizza, pasta, wine, bocce, dancing and other Italian delights. The day began...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Italian
New Britain Herald

Berlin-based Boxes to Boots gearing up for 2022 Operations Cares packing event

BERLIN – A large shipment of care packages will be going out to members of the U.S. Armed Forces serving overseas this holiday season, and donations are now being collected. The Berlin-based non-profit Boxes to Boots is gearing up for its 2022 Operations Cares packing event, set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at McGee Middle School in Berlin.
BERLIN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Application proposes Popeyes restaurant in Cromwell

CROMWELL — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen could soon be serving Cajun-inspired goodness in Middlesex County. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received an application from a New Jersey-based company to build a Popeyes drive-thru restaurant in the Stop & Shop plaza at 195 West St. If approved, the new location would be the fast-food company's first operation in Middlesex County.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?

Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon

(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. ‘Beanz and Company’ is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8’s Sarah Cody shows us there’s a new addition making it even more unique. Watch the...
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations

MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
MILFORD, CT
WSBS

The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)

It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...

