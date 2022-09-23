Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Mayor's Trophy Charitable Fund Golf Tournament raises $45K for youth, community causes in city
NEW BRITAIN – The 18th annual Mayor’s Trophy Charitable Fund Golf Tournament held Friday raised a total of $45,000 that will go directly to supporting youth and community organizations within the city. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and Patrick Dorsey, MTCF Golf Tournament chairman, welcomed the golfers to...
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
New Britain Herald
Festa Italiana a celebration of culture, history
NEW BRITAIN – Beaver Street was officially declared the city’s own “Little Italy” by Mayor Erin Stewart in honor of the Festa Italiana that took place there Sunday. Visitors to the annual event enjoyed pizza, pasta, wine, bocce, dancing and other Italian delights. The day began...
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
New Britain Herald
Berlin-based Boxes to Boots gearing up for 2022 Operations Cares packing event
BERLIN – A large shipment of care packages will be going out to members of the U.S. Armed Forces serving overseas this holiday season, and donations are now being collected. The Berlin-based non-profit Boxes to Boots is gearing up for its 2022 Operations Cares packing event, set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at McGee Middle School in Berlin.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Southington school leader defends teacher who used vocab sheet featuring inclusive terms
Officials with Southington Public Schools say they support a high school English teacher who used a vocabulary list including terms like cisgender, transgender and white privilege.
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Register Citizen
Application proposes Popeyes restaurant in Cromwell
CROMWELL — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen could soon be serving Cajun-inspired goodness in Middlesex County. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received an application from a New Jersey-based company to build a Popeyes drive-thru restaurant in the Stop & Shop plaza at 195 West St. If approved, the new location would be the fast-food company's first operation in Middlesex County.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Register Citizen
Outpouring of support for Clinton family burned out of home. 'The true meaning of the love of a community.'
CLINTON — Domingo Millan is looking forward to sitting down at the dining room table to enjoy a home-cooked family dinner. This is something he savored, before a fire swept through his Old Nod Road home, Sept. 1. The family lost everything in the house they have lived in...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon
(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. ‘Beanz and Company’ is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8’s Sarah Cody shows us there’s a new addition making it even more unique. Watch the...
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
