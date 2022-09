Last Wednesday evening there was a crush of guests for the Greenwich Historical Society’s annual meeting held at the Riverside Yacht Club. The Society reported it had “finished FY22 ahead of budget and exceeded its fundraising goals” with its new programs. The evening proceeded with the presentation of the David Ogilvy Preservation Award to Charles “Chuck” Royce. But surely the following fireside chat to feature Honorary Trustee Peter Malkin questioning Chuck Royce about preservation helped double the number of pre-Covid annual meeting attendees to 140.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO