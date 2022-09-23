Father, husband, businessman and community pillar hit by car, killed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield lost a prominent and successful businessman Sunday morning with the untimely death of Majid Mojibi .

Ask anyone who knew the owner of the San Joaquin Refining Company, however, and they will tell you, with Mojibi’s passing, Bakersfield lost more than just a business leader.

30 years ago, Majid Mojibi was suffering from cancer, and he was not expected to survive. He was down, having trouble with his chemotherapy treatment.

Then one morning, a blue jay flew into his yard and sat with him for the day. It followed him around and ate off his plate. And in the evening, the blue jay flew away and never came back.

“He said, ‘it’s an angel,” said Willa Mojibi, Majid Mojibi’s wife.

Mojid Mojibi quit his chemo treatments, his health returned and Majid “Mo” Mojibi was given 30 more years. But he was not the only beneficiary of that celestial benevolent blue jay; his community was too.

Mo Mojibi, who died six hours after he was struck by a car on F Street Saturday night , made the most of his 75 years.

The Iranian immigrant came to the U.S. in 1967 with $18 in his pocket, worked as a janitor, seized opportunity when it presented itself, and built himself and his business, San Joaquin Refining Company, into a success, with the help of his sons Darius and Cyrus Mojibi.

“My dad really is the embodiment of the American Dream,” said Cyrus Mojibi. “He recognized that and he knew that and he was a true patriot I think because of that.”

Last weekend, Willa Mojibi’s birthday weekend, was shaping up to be a great one. Friday night they enjoyed a family gathering at Darius Mojibi’s house. Saturday Mo Mojibi went to his grandson’s football game and then golfed at his beloved Bakersfield Country Club and beat his buddies. They had dinner with good friends Saturday night and then drove over to the Fox Theater for a show featuring a Beatles tribute band .

“The last thing he did for me was a kindness: he dropped me off at the front because I have a little trouble walking,” Willa Mojibi said. “He said I’m going to go and park the car and I’ll meet you right back.”

“And that was it,” Willa said.

Mo Mojibi was struck while crossing the street at 20th Street and F Street two blocks west of the Fox Theater. He died at a local hospital early Sunday morning.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident and police said they found no evidence of impairment.

City councilman Andrae Gonzalez said the community lost a pillar.

“It wasn’t enough for him to do well,” Gonzalez said. “It was his mission for him to do good for the community.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.