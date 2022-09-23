Read full article on original website
BOISE, Idaho — A 53-year-old Arizona man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 30, west of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 22-year-old woman from Hagerman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in an Oldsmobile Alero around 10 p.m., when she struck a pedestrian from Gilbert, Arizona who was walking in the roadway.
City Approves Funds for Twin Falls Memorial Wall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds to help create a memorial wall recognizing veterans, police, and first responders who lost their lives while on duty. During Monday evening's council meeting all council members voted in favor of committing up to $80,000 for the Memorial Wall in the Downtown Commons behind the stage area to the northeast. The funds would come from the capital reserves or contingency funds. The idea came from Scott Martin who approached the city in 2020 to compile the names of men and women within the county who serves in the military, police, fire, and emergency services who were killed in the line of duty. City council approved the use of the wall back in 2020. The City of Twin Falls has reached out to the the community for help verifying the current list of people that are eligible to be named on the wall. The public has until September 30, 2022 (Friday) to review the names and submit someone believed to be missing from the list; go HERE for the current list. So for the list has about 238 veterans from Twin Falls County who served and died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the War on Terror. The list does not show the names of law enforcement who have died like that of Twin Falls Police officer Craig Bracken, shot and mortally wounded in 1939. The final design of the Honor Wall will be determined by the number of names included on it.
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho's transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
Health Advisory for Murtaugh Lake

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials have issued a health advisory Monday for Murtaugh Lake after the water was tested for a toxic algal bloom. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), issued the health advisory following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) found unhealthy levels of Microcycstin in the lake. The toxin is caused by a HAB, or harmful algal bloom, that develops naturally, according to the health department. The HABs usually form during the summer in hot weather, but shrink as the temperatures get cooler.
One person dies in vehicle collision

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. on US30 at milepost 198, west of Buhl. A female driver, 22, of Hagerman, was travelling eastbound on US30 in a Oldsmobile Alero when she struck...
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South Davis. Prior to law enforcements arrival at the scene, one of two vehicles involved with the situation transported a 22...
Arizona Man Struck and Killed Near Buhl
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
Medical Camp Under Construction in Camas County

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A dozen new cabins designed specifically to accommodate Idaho children dealing with medical challenges are set to be built near Fairfield. Camp Rainbow Gold announced one of the cabins is already standing and will serve as a prototype for the other cabins that will also serve other children and veterans facing health challenges. A group of donors under the direction of Blackrock Homes are joining resources and man hours to build the ADA cabins along with two shower houses at Hidden Paradise for Camp Rainbow Gold. The nonprofit helps families with children experiencing pediatric cancer diagnosis. "To see what Blackrock and this team are doing for us, leaves us speechless," said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director in a prepared statement. "Our kids and families are going to think they are glamping—these new cabins are that nice. And to have Blackrock Homes leading with such an incredible donation is really a game changer for Hidden Paradise." The prototype cabin will be a test to make sure the facility meets the needs of other groups like the Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, and others. Hidden Paradise is the only camp of its kind in the state, according to Camp Rainbow Gold.
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely

The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
New Children's Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls

Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley-based animal rescue organization Broken Hearts Rescue saw its annual Amazing Animal Race return following a three-year hiatus. The Twin Falls City Park was filled with obstacle courses, trivia, and more. Teams of one animal and two humans went through the course. However,...
