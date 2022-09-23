Red Hot Chili Peppers honor Eddie Van Halen on new song, 'Eddie': Listen now

Happy Friday! To help ease you into the weekend the Red Hot Chili Peppers have offered up another new tease from their upcoming, second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen .

RHCP ’s new single, titled “Eddie,” arrives following the Global Icons’ April 2022 album Unlimited Love and their surprise summer release, “Tippa My Tongue,” which also features on the upcoming second full-length, Return of the Dream Canteen .

On the new track, the band tips their collective hats to late guitar virtuoso and namesake of the iconic Van Halen , Eddie Van Halen , who passed in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a long bout with cancer, with singer Anthony Kiedis saying in the lyrics, “It’s only 1983/Please don't remember me/For what I did with David/You know I’m talking David Lee.”

In a post on Instagram, the band expounded on why they chose to honor EVH in the new song, with Kiedis saying, “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded.”

“It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives,” Kiedis adds. “Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.“

The Chili Peppers just wrapped up a 19-date North American tour and are set to release Return of the Dream Canteen on October 14.

