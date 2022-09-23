ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers honor Eddie Van Halen on new song, 'Eddie': Listen now

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6SEp_0i7iF1a600

Happy Friday! To help ease you into the weekend the Red Hot Chili Peppers have offered up another new tease from their upcoming, second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen .

Listen to your favorite music -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Red Hot Chili Peppers Radio

RHCP ’s new single, titled “Eddie,” arrives following the Global Icons’ April 2022 album Unlimited Love and their surprise summer release, “Tippa My Tongue,” which also features on the upcoming second full-length, Return of the Dream Canteen .

On the new track, the band tips their collective hats to late guitar virtuoso and namesake of the iconic Van Halen , Eddie Van Halen , who passed in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a long bout with cancer, with singer Anthony Kiedis saying in the lyrics, “It’s only 1983/Please don't remember me/For what I did with David/You know I’m talking David Lee.”

In a post on Instagram, the band expounded on why they chose to honor EVH in the new song, with Kiedis saying, “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded.”

“It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives,” Kiedis adds. “Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.“

The Chili Peppers just wrapped up a 19-date North American tour and are set to release Return of the Dream Canteen on October 14.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
Eddie Van Halen
TheDailyBeast

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Drummer John Hartman Dead at 72

John Hartman, who co-founded the Doobie Brothers in 1969 and would go on to win two Grammy Awards with the rock band, has died at age 72. The Doobie Brothers announced on their official Twitter and Instagram pages that the drummer has passed away but did not share a cause of death. “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us," the band wrote. “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In Peace John.” In 2020, Hartman and the other surviving members of the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band had a string of hits including Listen To The Music, China Grove and What a Fool Believes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy