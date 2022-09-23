Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber
Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty
ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
Is an Amazon grocery store coming to Woodbury?
Rendering by Launch Properties, LLC. Courtesy of City of Woodbury. A proposed redevelopment in Woodbury is the latest set of plans sparking speculation about Amazon's rumored grocery store endeavor in the Twin Cities. Local developer Launch Properties, LLC. is proposing to build a 44,000-square-foot grocery store and new Wells Fargo...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
fox9.com
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
extension.org
Pruning Apple Tree #812105
Hello, My name is Jeff Abelson and my family and I live in Cottage Grove MN. We have a couple of apple trees and this one in particular seems to be growing a ton of apples but they are very small. I think this tree might be called a Frostbite tree. What we were wondering is if we trimmed some of the branches would that make the other apples grow bigger? If that is the case, what would the best method be to do that? Are there rules of thumb to follow? Thank you for the help. Very much appreciated. Jeff Abelson 612-616-9320.
Charges: California woman embezzled more than $1M from Minnesota employer
A California woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing more than $1 million from a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, from Fresno, California, is charged with:. Five counts of wire fraud. One count of aggravated identity theft. Four counts of making and subscribing...
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
fox9.com
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
