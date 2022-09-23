Hello, My name is Jeff Abelson and my family and I live in Cottage Grove MN. We have a couple of apple trees and this one in particular seems to be growing a ton of apples but they are very small. I think this tree might be called a Frostbite tree. What we were wondering is if we trimmed some of the branches would that make the other apples grow bigger? If that is the case, what would the best method be to do that? Are there rules of thumb to follow? Thank you for the help. Very much appreciated. Jeff Abelson 612-616-9320.

COTTAGE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO