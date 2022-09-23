ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty

ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
Is an Amazon grocery store coming to Woodbury?

Rendering by Launch Properties, LLC. Courtesy of City of Woodbury. A proposed redevelopment in Woodbury is the latest set of plans sparking speculation about Amazon's rumored grocery store endeavor in the Twin Cities. Local developer Launch Properties, LLC. is proposing to build a 44,000-square-foot grocery store and new Wells Fargo...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
Pruning Apple Tree #812105

Hello, My name is Jeff Abelson and my family and I live in Cottage Grove MN. We have a couple of apple trees and this one in particular seems to be growing a ton of apples but they are very small. I think this tree might be called a Frostbite tree. What we were wondering is if we trimmed some of the branches would that make the other apples grow bigger? If that is the case, what would the best method be to do that? Are there rules of thumb to follow? Thank you for the help. Very much appreciated. Jeff Abelson 612-616-9320.
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River

(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
