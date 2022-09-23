ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt details filming action scenes in a corset: ‘like an oven on my organs’

By Luke Mc Cormick
 3 days ago

Emily Blunt is no stranger to an action scene.

The actress has fought robots and aliens but it was an undergarment that gave her the most trouble!

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , Blunt got real about just how restrictive the corset was while filming her upcoming Amazon Prime series “The English.”

“It’s so awful,” she said. “It’s so awful, especially because we shot in Spain in the summer and it was breathtakingly hot. The corset acted as like a sort of oven on my organs. There was no breathing space.”

“The English” is a Western Drama from Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”) with Blunt in the role of Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic English woman who joins up with a Pawnee ex-calvary scout named Eli Whipp and played by Chaske Spencer. The pair have to cross the violent terrain of the American West in 1890.

Blunt said she was drawn to the character as she found her “really surprising.”

“She’s definitely not the damsel tied to the tree at all. She’s a curious person because she arrives looking like the feminine ideal, and you just think, ‘Oh my God, you’re toast.’ Yet she has this flare of vengeance running through her,” the actress said.

“The English” also marks the fist time Blunt will be taking on production duties. She remarked to EW how it was time she started getting recognized for certain things she was already doing on sets.

“For a while now I feel like I’ve been playing that role and maybe not asking for the credit. And creatively I take great joy in developing projects and putting fingerprints on as much as I can of whatever I’ve signed on to do.”

“The English” will begin streaming via Amazon Prime Video on November 11.

