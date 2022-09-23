ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ksro.com

CHP Investigating Head-On Fatality in Rohnert Park

A Petaluma woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rohnert Park. On Friday afternoon, CHP say 26-year-old Jorge Valles was driving eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway, east of Stony Point Road in his Ford Ranger, while a woman driving a Honda CRV was going westbound. It appears that the Ford made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the opposite lane, directly in front of the Honda. The two vehicles crashed into each other, and fire personnel had to extricate both drivers. They were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial for major injuries but the woman was declared dead upon arrival. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash at Castro Valley Trader Joe’s Injures Eight

Multiple Redwood Road Accident Injuries Occur When Driver Crashes Into Building. Eight people suffered injuries recently after the driver of a vehicle lost control and caused a car crash into a Castro Valley Trader Joe’s. The accident occurred along Redwood Road near the intersection with Grove Way. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report, a male driver, 88, was in a Toyota Avalon, and his vehicle passed through the store entrance, ending up in the checkout lanes. Some of the people were injured by the vehicle, while others were struck by debris.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
OAKLEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Sept. 11-17: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between September 11-17 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 9/11 – 3900 block Lone Tree Way (PC 245) 9/11 – 4600 block Palomino Way. 9/11 – 2100 block Mandarin Way...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Sept. 11-17: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between September 11-17 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 9/11 – 100 block E Leland Rd. Battery. 9/11 – 3300 block Loveridge Rd. Burglary – Auto. 9/13 – 3500...
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Lodi Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female in Fatal Stabbing of Pregnant Woman

On September 25 at approximately 12:06 AM, Lodi Police Department officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Blvd for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive 25-year-old, pregnant female, suffering from a...
LODI, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Officer interrupts catalytic converter theft in progress, suspects flee

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan. The driver […]
PACIFICA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident

Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Three-alarm fire breaks out overnight in Oakland warehouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire late Saturday night, according to a tweet from OFD. The fire occurred near 98th Avenue and Pearmain Street at the Evergreen Pallets Warehouse. Wood pallets were the main items burning with the fire spreading to other warehouses, according to OFD. KRON On […]
OAKLAND, CA

