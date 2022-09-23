Read full article on original website
'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey. Brooke, 45, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter, including a few family photos and some heartbreaking baby pics. She paid tribute to Kayla in the caption, while...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody
It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed
Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer
Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Goofy in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)
ET exclusively premieres a first look at the hilarious bloopers featured in the season 2 DVD release, in stores Tuesday, and it's nearly impossible not to have a laugh as series stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and others get silly on set. In the video, the castmates get...
Drew Barrymore Talks 'Greatest' Love in Touching 10th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Olive
It's double digits for Drew Barrymore's daughter! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her daughter's 10th birthday with a throwback baby photo. "Happy 10th birthday Olive," Barrymore captioned the post. "My how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????"
Kim Petras Raves Over 'Unholy' Success and Fan Reaction to Sam Smith Duet (Exclusive)
Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser
Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts
Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
Sofia Carson on Her Viral 'Purple Hearts' Hair and Exiting 'Descendants' Franchise (Exclusive)
Actress Sofia Carson -- known for her roles in the Descendants franchise and the Netflix rom-com Purple Hearts -- spoke with ET at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park over the weekend. Debuting on the streaming platform this past July, Carson plays the role of Cassie in Purple Hearts,...
'The Cleaning Lady': Naveen Andrews on Bringing Danger Into Season 2 (Exclusive)
As the newest addition to the season 2 cast of The Cleaning Lady, Naveen Andrews -- who most recently played embattled ex-Theranos executive Sunny Balwani in The Dropout -- is adding some spice to the Fox drama. Andrews plays Robert Kamdar, Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) dangerous and charming ex-lover, who enters the world hellbent on driving a wedge between Nadia and her mobster husband, Arman (Adan Canto).
'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix: See First Clip
Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
'The Mother' Teaser: Jennifer Lopez Is a Lethal Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in New Netflix Thriller
Jennifer Lopez's newest project is a drastic departure from her light-hearted romantic comedies. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the actress gave fans a first look at her upcoming drama also starring Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. The film features...
Jennifer Hudson Addresses Speculation She's on 'The Masked Singer'
Has Jennifer Hudson traded in her golden GRAMMY Award for a giant golden harp? Some fans certainly think so! The singer addressed rumors that she's joined this season of The Masked Singer during the Monday episode of her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson was joined by Emmy...
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Dance the Night Away at Gala Honoring Tyler Cameron's Late Mother
The heart wants what the heart wants. Just over a month after sparking reconciliation rumors, Bachelor Nation alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were at it again, this time dancing the night away in Florida at a gala in honor of Taylor Cameron's late mother. Weber and Flanagan attended the...
'The Bachelor': Zach Reacts to America's First Impression Rose Pick (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross was thrilled with America's pick for his first-ever rose. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the newly minted Bachelor at the show's iconic mansion on Sunday, and Zach revealed that he was a fan of Brianna, the recipient of America's First Impression Rose. The first rose of its kind...
Mila Kunis on How She Handled 'Luckiest Girl Alive's Most Shocking Scenes (Exclusive)
Mila Kunis is explaining the "logical" approach she took to understand her complicated character in her new film, Luckiest Girl Alive. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Kunis ahead of the Netflix thriller's premiere, where she shared how she "reverse engineered" the role before letting the emotions of the film take over.
How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
'DWTS': Joseph Baena's Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After Testing Positive for COVID
Dancing with the Stars is having a little shake up. On Monday, it was announced that Joseph Beana’s partner, Daniella Karagach, tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to sit out of week two. “Unfortunately, Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for Covid. She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining....
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Key Song Lyrics After Morgan Evans Split
Kelsea Ballerini is letting her lyrics do the talking. The 29-year-old country singer tweaked some of her own songs as she kicked off her Heartfelt tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City over the weekend, reflecting her current divorce from husband Morgan Evans. The pair announced in August that they would be calling it quits after five years of marriage.
