ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey. Brooke, 45, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter, including a few family photos and some heartbreaking baby pics. She paid tribute to Kayla in the caption, while...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Admits She's 'Crossing a Line' With Kody

It was another episode filled with tension and drama between Kody Brown and his wives on Sunday's Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was holding firm to his COVID protocols while several of his wives pushed back. Things start off with an update on the relationship between Kody and Christine,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed

Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer

Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ETOnline.com

'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Goofy in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the hilarious bloopers featured in the season 2 DVD release, in stores Tuesday, and it's nearly impossible not to have a laugh as series stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and others get silly on set. In the video, the castmates get...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore Talks 'Greatest' Love in Touching 10th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Olive

It's double digits for Drew Barrymore's daughter! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her daughter's 10th birthday with a throwback baby photo. "Happy 10th birthday Olive," Barrymore captioned the post. "My how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????"
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Lester
Person
Monique Coleman
Person
Ryan Evans
Person
Kaycee Stroh
Person
Joe Serafini
Person
Kate Reinders
Person
Lucas Grabeel
Person
Corbin Bleu
Person
Matt Cornett
Person
Alyson Reed
Person
Bart Johnson
Person
Sofia Wylie
ETOnline.com

'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts

Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Cleaning Lady': Naveen Andrews on Bringing Danger Into Season 2 (Exclusive)

As the newest addition to the season 2 cast of The Cleaning Lady, Naveen Andrews -- who most recently played embattled ex-Theranos executive Sunny Balwani in The Dropout -- is adding some spice to the Fox drama. Andrews plays Robert Kamdar, Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) dangerous and charming ex-lover, who enters the world hellbent on driving a wedge between Nadia and her mobster husband, Arman (Adan Canto).
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix: See First Clip

Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#High School Musical#Disney#Reunion
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Addresses Speculation She's on 'The Masked Singer'

Has Jennifer Hudson traded in her golden GRAMMY Award for a giant golden harp? Some fans certainly think so! The singer addressed rumors that she's joined this season of The Masked Singer during the Monday episode of her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson was joined by Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Kelsea Ballerini Changes Key Song Lyrics After Morgan Evans Split

Kelsea Ballerini is letting her lyrics do the talking. The 29-year-old country singer tweaked some of her own songs as she kicked off her Heartfelt tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City over the weekend, reflecting her current divorce from husband Morgan Evans. The pair announced in August that they would be calling it quits after five years of marriage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy