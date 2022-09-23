LL Cool J Schools DJ for Calling Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty': 'They Created an Industry That You Eat Off Of'

I'm for one loves old school HIP HOP, whereas their was not cursing, but everyone including your grandparents can rap along with the lyrics. You could enjoy yourselves and little children can repeat the words. Now there's PEOPLE who still like today's rap, so I'm not downing it, I just say to each his own, but if you have young children and you want them to share in your rap music think about what you're saying. If you want to be a legend in your own rights and for your rap to go on long after your death and would like for you to be on the walk of fame. LL COOL J, without doubt ♥️ will make it to the walk of fame
Should have shut its doors in the mid 1990’s. No more occupancy in the rap world. Now it’s vultures picking at the meat the old school artists brought to the table.
Comments / 19