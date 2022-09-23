ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nola Is Chasing a Single-Season Phillies Franchise Record

By Leo Morgenstern
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lKc2_0i7iEKA100

With just two weeks left in the 2022 season, Aaron Nola has the highest single-season strikeout-to-walk ratio in Philadelphia Phillies history.

In his last outing, Aaron Nola reached a major milestone , becoming just the tenth Philadelphia Phillies pitcher to start 200 games. Now, as the season winds down, he has another opportunity to write his name in the Phillies' history books.

Nola currently has an 8.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has struck out 210 batters, while walking only 26. His K/BB leads the majors by a wide margin. And it doesn't just lead the majors.

With 13 games left to go in the regular season, Nola has the highest K/BB for a qualified starting pitcher in franchise history If he can keep it up over his final starts, he will set a new record in Philadelphia.

As we speak, the record-holder is Cliff Lee, who struck out 207 batters while walking only 28 back in 2013. Before him, it was Roy Halladay in 2010, who struck out 219 and walked 30. The full list is very impressive, full of very talented pitchers and John Coleman (sorry, John Coleman).

  • Cliff Lee: 7.39 K/BB (2013)
  • Roy Halladay: 7.30 K/BB (2010)
  • Curt Schilling: 5.50 K/BB (1997)
  • Jim Bunning: 4.76 K/BB (1964)
  • Robin Roberts: 3.93 K/BB (1956)
  • Grover Alexander: 3.77 K/BB (1915)
  • Ben Sanders: 3.67 K/BB (1888)
  • John Coleman: 3.31 K/BB (1883)

In order top the list at season's end, Nola must finish with a K/BB above 7.39. While it might seem like his 8.08 K/BB affords him a comfortable lead, the lead could slip away faster than one might think.

For example, if Nola makes two more starts and strikes out seven batters in each, he could walk no more than four batters total in order to set the record. That would leave him with 224 K, 30 BB, and 7.47 K/BB. That's certainly doable, especially for Nola, but those numbers also demonstrate how easy it could be for him to slip below Lee. One day of poor control or one particularly ungenerous umpire could prevent Nola from making Phillies history. If he were to walk one extra batter (five total), he would need additional six strikeouts (20 total) to offset that. That would mean ten strikeouts per game over his final two starts – a tall task for any pitcher.

If Nola gets a third start before the season is done, it would give him an additional opportunity to rack up strikeouts and therefore help his chances of making franchise history. Unfortunately, if Nola is starting during the final days of the season, it probably means Philadelphia is fighting tooth and nail for the final Wild Card spot.

With that in mind, Phillies fans who want too see Nola set a new team record should hope he can do it in just two more starts. As long as he pitches with the pinpoint control he has demonstrated all season, that shouldn't be a problem.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 1

Related
dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies place Hand on IL, bring up former All-Star from Triple A

One of the Phillies' high-leverage relievers hit the shelf just before their final home game of the regular season Sunday as Brad Hand was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis. Veteran reliever Chris Devenski had his contract selected from Triple A to join the Phillies' active...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Don Mattingly Out In Miami: MLB World Reacts

Don Mattingly won't manage the Miami Marlins in 2023. As first reported by the Miami Herald, Mattingly and the Marlins have agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season. Miami has a .428 winning percentage since the former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper joined the team in 2016....
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa health news

It has been a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox after coming into the season as the favorite to win the AL Central division. Things got even worse on Saturday after some unfortunate news emerged regarding White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The team released a statement prior to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Ben Sanders
Person
Jim Bunning
Person
Cliff Lee
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Joe Girardi
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Braves with 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves (94-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-68, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -127, Phillies +107; over/under is 8 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Bb Lrb 2010#K Bb Lrb 1915#K Bb Lrb 1883
FOX Sports

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suwinski double keys 4-run 7th, Pirates beat Reds 8-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Monday night.Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2."He continues to have good at-bats in this ballpark," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Suwinski. "I think it's a really good thing we play 81 games here because he really likes hitting here. Good swings tonight....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario not in Braves' lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is being replaced in left field by Marcell Ozuna versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 239 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .208 batting average with a .590 OPS, 5 home runs,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Commanders' Wentz fumbles, struggles in 1st game vs. Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Graham wished Carson Wentz well before the longtime Philadelphia Eagles teammates faced off for the first time. “I hope you have a great year — just not today,” the defensive end told the new Washington Commanders quarterback. Graham was right. Wentz had a terrible day in his first game against the team that drafted him, fumbling twice, losing one of them and getting sacked nine times in a 24-8 Eagles drubbing of the Commanders on Sunday. Wentz had just 24 yards passing at halftime, when Philadelphia led 24-0, and made up most of the rest of his stat line in garbage time. “I think he could have played better,” coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s the truth.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

John Collins takes petty offseason shot at Joel Embiid

It is safe to say that John Collins still does not, in fact, trust the process. The Atlanta Hawks big man Collins celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday. Collins celebrated by posing with a birthday cake depicting one of his career highlights — the time that he dunked on the head of Philadelphia 76ers rival Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference Finals. Take a look.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

In the interim, Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Thomson has the sparse office decor of a manager who still has interim in his title. He also has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their first playoff berth in 11 years. Get there -- and end the longest postseason drought in the National League -- and maybe Thomson can hang a few more keepsakes. The ones already on the wall are mostly framed newspaper pages with boldface headlines of the greatest moments of the Phillies’ last heyday, reminders of the success the franchise has yet to duplicate during the trying slog of a decade...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy