Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Slaughterhouse haunted house in Tucson to open on September 30
If you like haunted houses then you won't want to miss Slaughterhouse Tucson! Formerly a meat-packing plant, it was ranked as one of the #1 haunted houses of 2021.
KOLD-TV
StretchLab opens in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
momcollective.com
Day Trips We Love: Tucson
I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
azbex.com
New Master Plan Proposed in Marana
Developers Saunders & Amos LLC and current property owners Russell and Michael True have proposed a new master-planned development featuring Build-to-Rent multifamily, resort rental casitas, a Western heritage center, single-family equestrian-centered homes, and a commercial area to be built in Marana. The proposal would require three concurrent actions from the...
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New Locations
Enjoy your Ramen and Asian noodles at a new restaurant.Michele Blackwell/Unsplash. A number of pho, ramen, and other Asian-inspired restaurants have opened throughout the Old Pueblo in the last several years. The popularity of the style has grown exponentially, and it gives locals the opportunity to dine on a variety of new food options not traditionally found throughout Tucson. One particular restaurant, which has proven especially popular over the years, is now opening a second location, in order to help make it easier for lovers of ramen and curry foods to get their share.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer
Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that two people were injured in the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together
The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
azpm.org
New housing project for seniors announced on Miracle Mile
A new affordable housing project for seniors called Milagro on Oracle is slated to open next year. The development was made possible with federal tax credits for low-income housing projects. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credits Program is paid for by federal funds, but state governments choose the projects that receive...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Future Latin American leaders using Tucson as their training ground
The University of Arizona is empowering young women from across Latin America by bringing them to Tucson.
azpm.org
Self-driving car startup that lost permit in California coming to Tucson
Autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai will soon test self-driving cars in Tucson after losing its testing permit in California. The company lost the permit in California earlier this year because the state found it was failing to monitor the driving records of its safety drivers. Before that, the state suspended its driverless permit after one of its autonomous cars was involved in a crash that included no injuries or other vehicles.
KOLD-TV
Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of fall comes the Halloween season. Yes, it’s that time of year where places like Slaughterhouse are thinking of new ways to scare their guests. Slaughterhouse owner Bobby Sutton said that’s what they do best. “We scare people. We’re...
Two injured after motorcycle drives off roadway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road. Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, September 23. According to the Tucson Police Department, the [..]
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
