Three teens arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

Battle Creek residents played an integral role in helping police identify and arrest three teenage suspects wanted in the fatal drive-by shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner, Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt explained Friday.

Kai suffered a single gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday while sleeping inside his family's Cliff Street apartment. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

"Public outreach is immensely important in any homicide investigation," Rabbitt said. "I think the outrage from the community with this specific crime was significant and that’s why we saw such an outpouring of information, people willing to help and wanting to help in bringing these suspects to justice.

"The assistance and aid from the community was amazing," he added. "People wanted to see justice for Kai Turner."

Battle Creek police executed multiple search warrants in the city Thursday, ultimately recovering guns, ammunition and other property they suspect was used in the incident.

Two suspects were arrested in Battle Creek, while a third was found in a house in the Detroit area late Thursday, police said.

Open murder and firearms charges for all three suspects will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for their review, Rabbitt said Friday. Arraignments could take place as early as next week.

The suspects are currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail and Calhoun County Youth Center awaiting arraignment. Police did not release their ages.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Cliff Street at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. They found Kai had been shot while inside the home. Lifesaving efforts were performed by members of the Battle Creek police and fire departments and LifeCare Ambulance, and he was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he later died.

Rabbitt reaffirmed Friday that Kai and his family were not the intended target in the shooting, but the intended target was living in a separate apartment inside the building.

Deputy Chief of Police Shannon Bagley has said that the shooting was likely a case of someone looking to obtain some form of retribution or payback against another person.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a dark-colored SUV drove past the residence, and someone fired multiple rounds into the home of multiple apartments. Rabbitt said Friday there's evidence to suggest multiple guns were involved in the shooting.

Police recovered a stolen black Audi Q7 they suspected was used during the shooting later Tuesday, in the area of Wagner Drive. The car was reported stolen from West Columbia Avenue on Sunday.

Battle Creek police were assisted in the investigation by the Michigan Department of Corrections-Parole and Probation and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for the Detroit area.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Three teens arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old

Comments / 3

Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
