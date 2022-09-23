Late September heat wave could bring triple-digit temperatures to Southern California

A late September heat wave is expected to bake Ventura County over the next several days as temperatures climb 15 or more degrees above average in spots.

The forecast calls for a warmer-than-normal first weekend of fall, particularly in inland and valley areas. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day, the National Weather Service reported.

In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Fillmore were expected to see highs in the low 90s Saturday with temperatures creeping up on Sunday, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Oxnard office.

Sunday's rising mercury will lead to "more impressive" heat at the start of the week, on Monday through Wednesday, Thompson said Saturday.

On Tuesday, when the heat wave is expected to peak, highs around Ventura County's coastal plain are forecast in the 80s to lower 90s, Thompson said.

Inland valleys will generally see highs from 97 to 102 degrees.

The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for Monday morning through Wednesday evening for coastal and valley areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The watch indicates dangerous heat is possible.

A high-pressure system will combine with weaker than normal sea breezes as a hot air mass settles over Southern California.

Temperatures likely could reach up to 15 to 20 degrees above normal in valley and inland areas early in the week, forecasters said, with coastal areas seeing highs up to 12 degrees or so above normal.

Conditions should cool off for the second half of the week, Thompson said.

Beat the heat

Experts urge people to prepare and stay safe in the heat. Here are some tips:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Limit time outdoors and pace yourself.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing in light colors.

Do not leave anyone or any pets locked in vehicles.

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Wear sunscreen.

For more hot weather tips, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html .

