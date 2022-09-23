ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

Wisconsin's Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Jonson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He's trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Willowbrook, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy