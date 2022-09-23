ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour

By COLLEEN LONG
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDFq5_0i7iCYCX00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Elton John was all in on a plan to perform at the White House before the world-famous rockin' piano player hangs it up — he says — for good.

John was swinging by the South Lawn on Friday night for a show he's calling “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

It will be John's first White House gig since he performed with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998 honoring British Prime Minister Tony Blair. At age 75, John is on a farewell tour after performing for more than 50 years.

A giant open-air tent and stage were set up on the White House lawn for the show,. The 2,000-person guest list includes teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ advocates, plus civil rights advocate Ruby Bridges and Jeanne White-Ginder, an AIDS activist and mother of Ryan White, who died from AIDs-related complications in 1990. The president was expected to give remarks.

"The president and the first lady will celebrate the vast contributions Sir Elton has made across his lifetime as an artist and advocate," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

The show came together after A+E Networks and the History Channel, which are footing the bill, asked the White House and John if they'd be up for a collaboration honoring “everyday history-makers" as well as John himself, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.

It's not clear whether the show will be broadcast beyond the live performance, though eager viewers can tune into the White House livestream to catch the president's remarks, at least. John has worked with A+E in the past on his global HIV/AIDS charity, the Elton John Foundation, which has raised more than $525 million to combat the virus around the world.

The History Channel is hosting a new episode of its series “HistoryTalks” in Washington on Saturday, and John will be in town playing Nationals Park as part of his final tour. He opened the final leg of his North American farewell series in Philadelphia in July.

The president and first lady are big fans. Biden wrote in a 2017 memoir about singing “Crocodile Rock” to his two young boys as he drove them to school, and again later to son Beau before he died of cancer at age 46.

“I started singing the lyrics to Beau, quietly, so just the two of us could hear it,” Biden wrote. “Beau didn’t open his eyes, but I could see through my own tears that he was smiling.”

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, was also a fan of John. He tried to get John to perform at his 2017 inauguration but John declined, saying he didn’t think it was appropriate for a Brit to play at the swearing-in of an American president.

The White House insisted Friday's show wasn’t an effort to troll Trump, who has praised John in his books and has often featured John’s music — including “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” — in his pre-rally playlists over the years. Trump nicknamed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “rocket man” for his record of test-firing missiles.

Sir Elton — he was knighted in 1998 by Queen Elizabeth II — has sold over 300 million records worldwide, played over 4,000 shows in 80 countries and recorded one of the best-selling singles of all time, his 1997 reworking of "Candle In The Wind" to eulogize Princess Diana, which sold 33 million copies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

Related
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Seamus Heaney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Ryan White
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elton John
Person
Tony Blair
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Ne White House#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Farewell Tour#The White House#British
HuffPost

Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

NBC's Chuck Todd On Chopping Block After 'Meet The Press' Ratings Plummet, Female Replacement Already In Works

CNN isn't the only network shaking things up. Radar told you first: NBC's longtime anchor Chuck Todd is on the brink of being fired after his show, Meet The Press' ratings continue to tank — and they've already secured a backup to replace him if they decide to ax him from the Sunday program.David Gelles, the new producer at Meet the Press, who hails from CNN, is holding Todd's future in his hands. Gelles' “first order of business" is to decide whether to retain the 50-year-old journalist. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension with NBC, RadarOnline.com has discovered that...
TV & VIDEOS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy