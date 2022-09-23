ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, IN

Frito-Lay building a distribution center in Daleville

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQmDX_0i7iCQ8j00

DALEVILLE, Ind. − A major maker of salty snacks is investing in Daleville.

The town has been picked as the site for a 15,000 square-foot distribution center for Frito-Lay, set to be completed by March, according to Traci Lutton, vice president of Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance.

The center will employ 10 to 15 people when it is up and running, Lutton said. The site for the Frito-Lay distribution center is the property immediately north of Waffle House on Dale Harker Drive.

County growth:Taurus Tool moves moves to new, larger facility and plans expansion

Brad Bookout, director of economic development for Delaware County, said he and Lutton had worked with the contractor hired by Frito-Lay to develop distribution center sites. Daleville was a natural location for a center due to having two state highways, Ind. 67 and Ind. 32, as well as Interstate 69 in the town.

"The county is happy to see more investment in Daleville," he said, noting that the new building will be on the tax rolls providing income for local government.

Building:Mushrooming local construction during pandemic delivers much revenue for Delaware County

There were no incentives offered by the county for the distribution center.

Lutton said she did not have the amount of the investment available last week. The company erecting the new distribution center is Nelson Engineering of Sioux City, Nebraska.

She said that Frito-Lay was having another distribution center built in Rush County. The company has a distribution now nearby the Daleville site just west of Chesterfield at1148 Dilts St., Anderson.

Comments / 2

Mike baker
3d ago

the traffic is horrible there now and it's going to get worse I wish the planing for business to grow included a way to move traffic was better

Reply
3
Related
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Daleville, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Delaware County, IN
Delaware County, IN
Lifestyle
Delaware County, IN
Government
City
Nebraska, IN
City
Chesterfield, IN
State
Nebraska State
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frito Lay#Distribution Center#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Waffle House#Dale Harker Drive#Taurus Tool#Nelson Engineering
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose. Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
wrtv.com

Agricultural drones hover over Hoosier farms

MILTON — Just above the crops in Milton, Indiana a fairly new device comes together to make working a sinch for a family of Hoosier farmers. Bennet Walther recently purchased an agricultural drone. It’s the first drone for this family farm, but Walther said with a few taps on the screen, this drone takes off with self-flying software.
MILTON, IN
roadtirement.com

New viewing deck overlooks Blue River

Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
wbiw.com

New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more

INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy