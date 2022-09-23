ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

By Mackenzi Klemann
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday elevated Allen County’s COVID-19 exposure risk from medium to high.

There were an estimated 11.3 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in the last seven days, a slight decline from the previous week. Patients with COVID-19 illness also declined in the last week, occupying 2.6% of staffed hospital beds.

Hardin County remains at high risk for COVID-19 exposure as well, while Auglaize, Putnam and Van Wert counties were rated as medium risk by the CDC Thursday.

• There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 reported in Allen County in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health. No other COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five-county region Thursday.

Allen County

Cases ` 30,953 ` +135

Deaths ` 485 ` +1

Recovered ` 29,867 ` +215

Auglaize County

Cases ` 13,036 ` +60

Deaths ` 190 ` 0

Recovered ` 12,581 ` +71

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,107 ` +48

Deaths ` 162 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,747 ` +91

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,174 ` +28

Deaths ` 159 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,859 ` +49

Van Wert County

Cases ` 7,529 ` +51

Deaths ` 150 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,265 ` +36

Ohio

Cases ` 3,131,645 ` +14,536

Deaths ` 39,767 ` +92

Recovered ` 3,034,451 ` +25,178

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 9/22/22

