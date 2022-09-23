This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday elevated Allen County’s COVID-19 exposure risk from medium to high.
There were an estimated 11.3 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in the last seven days, a slight decline from the previous week. Patients with COVID-19 illness also declined in the last week, occupying 2.6% of staffed hospital beds.
Hardin County remains at high risk for COVID-19 exposure as well, while Auglaize, Putnam and Van Wert counties were rated as medium risk by the CDC Thursday.
• There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 reported in Allen County in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health. No other COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five-county region Thursday.
Allen County
Cases ` 30,953 ` +135
Deaths ` 485 ` +1
Recovered ` 29,867 ` +215
Auglaize County
Cases ` 13,036 ` +60
Deaths ` 190 ` 0
Recovered ` 12,581 ` +71
Hardin County
Cases ` 8,107 ` +48
Deaths ` 162 ` 0
Recovered ` 7,747 ` +91
Putnam County
Cases ` 9,174 ` +28
Deaths ` 159 ` 0
Recovered ` 8,859 ` +49
Van Wert County
Cases ` 7,529 ` +51
Deaths ` 150 ` 0
Recovered ` 7,265 ` +36
Ohio
Cases ` 3,131,645 ` +14,536
Deaths ` 39,767 ` +92
Recovered ` 3,034,451 ` +25,178
Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.
Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov
Updated 2 p.m. 9/22/22
