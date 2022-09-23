Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT
You are reading: Hikes nearby | 12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Located in the far southwestern corner of Utah, St. George is a gateway to some of the state’s most incredible terrain, especially when it comes to hiking. Many of the best hikes around St. George are found in the nearby Snow Canyon State Park. This little gem has all the punch of a national park without all the people.
ABC 4
Cedar City fall leaves are ranked as some of the best in the country
On Good Things Utah this morning – The leaves are changing in Southern Utah and we are here for it! Our show is live this morning from the SUU campus in Cedar City and Surae and Deena are taking us on a tour. As the weather starts to cool, the area around Cedar City prepares to put on a dramatic show. Cedar City provides an unmatched destination for fall foliage viewing with a backdrop of striking red rocks and southern Utah’s national parks. Rated as one of the “Top Eight Unique Destinations to View Fall Colors” by both NBC’s Today Show and USA Today, the display of fall colors around Cedar City is impressive and distinctive. The honors are due in part to the concentration of scenic routes that run through the red rock vistas of southern Utah, including National Scenic Byway 143 and Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah. Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America
(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
ksl.com
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
890kdxu.com
NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur To Speak In St. George Monday
(St. George, UT) -- NASA is sending active astronaut Megan McArthur to St. George to speak about her recent six-month mission to space. St. George-based RAM Aviation Space and Defense CEO Gregg Robinson says getting an active astronaut to speak at an event is very rare and they've been working on the event for the past year. She will speak Monday night at Dixie Tech's auditorium at Tech Ridge. McArthur was part of STS-125 on Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2009 and also Expedition 66 on the International Space Station last year.
