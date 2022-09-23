Tracking Colorado State football roster changes

The Colorado State football roster is undergoing rapid transformation under new coach Jay Norvell.

There were more than 50 new players on the roster to start the 2022 season compared to the 2021 squad.

Several players have since left the team since the season began. History suggested this was likely. By Year 2 in his time at Nevada less than 35% of the roster was on the squad he inherited and that was before the one-time transfer rule was put in place by the NCAA.

Reading between the lines, Norvell seems to suggest more players could depart before the season ends.

"We have some players who are trying to decide if they want to play," Norvell said Sept. 21 on his coaches show.

“We will have enough players to win. I really don’t care how many it is, to be honest with you. I’m not saying that in a negative way," Norvell told fans at CB&Potts for his show. "I’m saying that’s what experience tells me. Experience tells me that everybody has to be together and the team has to be the most important thing."

Below is a tracker of roster changes and who has departed the program since the 2022 season began. This will be updated when any other changes are shared publicly.

E.J. Scott, receiver

Scott, in his sixth season as a Ram, left the team before the Week 4 game against Sacramento State, Norvell said during his coaches show on Sept. 21.

The 6-foot-1 Scott finishes his CSU career with 42 catches for 524 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have a catch in the first three games this season.

Inside transfer logistics: Why those looking to move to a new program opt to leave early in the season

Ches Jackson, offensive line

Jackson, a redshirt senior, left the team before the Week 4 game against Sacramento State, Norvell told reporters Sept. 21 and again shared on his coaches show later that day.

The 6-foot-4 Jackson started at left tackle in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee and appeared in all three games this season. He appeared in 25 career games for the Rams.

Melquan Stovall, receiver

The senior receiver joined the Rams this offseason as a transfer from Nevada, where he played three seasons for Norvell. The coach announced Sept. 19 that Stovall had left the team with two years of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-8 Stovall was second on the team in catches through three games with 13 receptions for 106 yards at the time of his departure. He had 108 catches for 1,064 yards and one score in three years with Nevada.

Cayden Camper, kicker

The senior kicker left the team following a Week 2 game with Norvell announcing his departure on Sept. 14.

In two games this season Camper was 0-for-1 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points. He set the single-season record for field goals made with 25 in 2021. He also set a single-game record with six made field goals in a 2021 win over San Jose State. Camper is a 70% career field goal kicker, with his percentage outside 30 yards less than 60%.

Dante Wright, receiver

The senior receiver announced on Sept. 13 his intention to enter the transfer portal , which he's expected to do once the window opens in December.

The 5-foot-8 Wright had 120 catches for 1,660 yards and seven touchdowns in his CSU career. He also has 245 rush yards.

