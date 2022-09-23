Read full article on original website
Honda Begins Building The Best-Selling CR-V In America
The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V arrives at US dealerships this week, and the 2023 CR-V Hybrid will join it next month. Not only is the CR-V Honda's highest volume model, but it's also the best-selling SUV over the last 25 years. CR-V production is currently underway, and Honda has an interesting strategy to make sure demand is met. Honda of Canada Manufacturing will act as the lead plant for the CR-V, having built the popular SUV since 2012. Production at Honda's Indiana Auto Plant and East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio will begin in the coming days.
Top Speed
Here’s The Top Speed Of The Upcoming 2023 Honda Hornet CB750
Honda is gearing up to unleash its new streetfighter, the Hornet CB750, and it has created a lot of hype around it. First, the company released some exciting sketches, then its buzzing exhaust note, and finally, topped it with the Hornet’s 755cc engine specifications. However, there’s still plenty to know about it, and lucky for us, we’ve now come across some juicy details about it, even including the Hornet’s claimed top speed!
torquenews.com
Car Exhaust Blue Smoke Simple Fix
Here’s a simple fix demonstrated by a Ford mechanic where a customer comes in with a worrisome blue exhaust on start-up warning that something is not right with his engine. It seems like you cannot drive down the highway without seeing at least a few vehicles puffing out blue exhaust so badly that you wonder if the owner is not aware of it or just doesn’t know (or care) that they are in for an expensive repair in the near future.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Meet the Ohio Farmer With a Sick Fleet of 6×6 Chevy Trucks
Bruce Bishop“All my daily drivers since 1997 have been 6x6, so this continues on,” he told us.
Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that injuries were from the deployment of an air bag in the 2006 Ford Ranger pickup in the July accident in Pensacola.Though the NHTSA is investigating and hasn’t made a final determination yet, the family of Hayden Jones Jr. says there’s ample evidence the death was caused by an exploding Takata air bag....
Which EV Loses the Most Amount of Electric Driving Range in the Cold?
Here's a look at which modern electric vehicle (EV) loses the most amount of driving range when operating in cold weather conditions. The post Which EV Loses the Most Amount of Electric Driving Range in the Cold? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For
Find out our three red flags to watch out for with online dealership vehicle listings. From a former dealer inventory manager. The post 3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
Here at Electrek, I’ve had the rough job of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years (ok fine, it’s super fun). I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting-edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the...
This Epic 410-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Concept Uses Wing-Like Sails to Harness the Wind
Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven is channeling the spirit of the world’s largest seabird within its new hybrid catamaran concept. The epic 410-footer, christened Albatross, has been designed to harness the wind, sun and sea in order to reduce its CO2 footprint and energy consumption by 40 percent, according to the German yard. Like its namesake, the multihull can soar across the ocean with very little (if any) environmental impact. Penned in partnership with Stay Sea Design, the cat is equipped with three wingsails totaling roughly 10,000 square feet that can produce 1,200 kW of power. Under sail alone, the vessel can hit around...
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
