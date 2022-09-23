ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
First Interstate Bank makes wage increase

First Interstate Bank announced Wednesday that the minimum hourly wage for their new and current employees has increased by two dollars effective October 1. The press release states the minimum wage will go from 15 to 17 dollars an hour, representing a 64% pay boost for the bank’s workforce.
Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk

Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Jump in with both feet; Stomp the Grapes

It is the blessed celebration of the harvest and that means kick those shoes off and stomp the grapes!. Yellowstone Cellars and Winery is inviting everyone to enjoy a grape stomp, live music and tasty food and Fr. Wayne Pittard will bless the harvest!. It all begins at 1pm at...
