A 6-week-old horse in the North Carolina Outer Banks had to be euthanized this week after contracting a painful disease in its leg. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the horse, named Ceres, was put down due to a very severe case of pythiosis. The organization revealed that the young foal was in the same harem as June. This is a mare that is currently at NC State being treated for the same kind of infection.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO