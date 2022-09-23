Riverside hosts free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic in October

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside announced Thursday that it will be hosting two walk-in clinic opportunities in October.

According to a news release, the clinics will be on October 5 at Riverside Eastern Shore Family Medicine, located at 10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox, and October 12 at Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin located at 17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley.

Both clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be administering flu shots for ages nine and up and free COVID-19 shots for ages 12 and up.

No appointments are necessary and masks are required.

For more information about the free clinics, click here .

