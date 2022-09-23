ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parksley, VA

Riverside hosts free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic in October

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344q0V_0i7iAci900

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside announced Thursday that it will be hosting two walk-in clinic opportunities in October.

According to a news release, the clinics will be on October 5 at Riverside Eastern Shore Family Medicine, located at 10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox, and October 12 at Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin located at 17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley.

Both clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be administering flu shots for ages nine and up and free COVID-19 shots for ages 12 and up.

No appointments are necessary and masks are required.

For more information about the free clinics, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Parksley, VA
City
Onancock, VA
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Nassawadox, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their …. Reducing crime with a holistic approach. Doctor shares tips for parents during Childhood Obesity …. Mystery surrounds disappearance...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Coastal Kitchen In Gloucester Opening In New Location In October

GLOUCESTER – After managing Coastal Country Kitchen for almost four months, Forest Gary is on the move, and he’s taking the restaurant with him, in a manner of speaking. The establishment, which is currently in The Point Shoppes strip mall at Gloucester Point, is relocating to the York River Crossing Shopping Center.
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Clinic#Family Medicine#Linus Influenza#Linus Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Norfolk’s Greek Festival returns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
howafrica.com

Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist

Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy