Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’

Read full article on original website
Related
How the Portland Thorns can secure the NWSL shield: Clinching scenarios, tiebreakers explained
The Portland Thorns sit atop a crowded NWSL table with one match remaining in the regular season. The 2021 winners of the NWSL shield have a chance to repeat the feat this season, and they’re seeking an opportunity to secure a first round bye and home field in the playoff semifinals, as well.
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
Channel 6000
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
The Oregonian
Portland’s bike paths and greenways are a choose-your-own-adventure with limitless ride options
All summer I’ve taken readers along on car-less bike adventures – to Eugene, Forest Grove and the west side suburbs. But if you live in Portland, you don’t need to even go so far as to get on the MAX if you’re looking for a great bike ride. Just open your door and step outside.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Portland’s form of government stay ‘weird’ or be reformed?: Beat Check podcast
A few months ago, Portland seemed poised to finally change its unusual form of government. But now the reform effort headed to voters is anything but a slam dunk. On the latest episode of Beat Check, Portland City Hall reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh talked about what happened to all the positive vibes surrounding the charter reform movement, why one commissioner is leading a charge to present a different proposal next year, and all the nitty gritty details.
The Oregonian
Portland Thorns beat Chicago Red Stars 3-0 in penultimate match of 2022 season
It was the Morgan Weaver show at Providence Park on Sunday, and it led to a crucial late-season win for the Portland Thorns as they pursue the NWSL shield. Weaver’s two goals propelled Portland to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars, a critical victory as the league table remains as close as it’s ever been.
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
Aviation American Gin opens new unique tasting room, distillery in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland based gin, Aviation American Gin opened a new distillery and tasting room in northwest Portland this week. And in Portland style, Timber Joey was there to cut not the ribbon but the wood. The gin brand is owned in part and marketed heavily by Hollywood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
Portland Film Festival screening movies at Lloyd Center
The 10th annual festival, which starts Oct. 11, will also provide virtual movies; make plans now.Lloyd Center has found another temporary tenant, as the Portland Film Festival plans to hold its in-person events at the mall space in Northeast Portland, as well as continue to present virtual screenings — to the tune of more than 400 independent films from around the world. Tickets and passes for the festival, Oct. 11-Oct. 27, have gone on sale at pdxff.com. Virtual screenings go through Nov. 27 at portlandfilm.org. And, Comcast subscribers with an X1 voice remote or Flex streaming service will have easy...
Portland Pug Crawl returns with plenty of curly tailed pups (photos)
Hundreds of people gathered their costumed curly tailed pugs in Northwest Portland Sunday afternoon for the Pug Crawl. The event, which hasn’t taken place since 2019, was themed after Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series and titled “Pug Crawl in Pawkins not the Pugside Down.”. The dog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
The Oregonian
Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets
Kimberely Dixon, Kristen Downs and Sohrab Vossoughi. Dixon and Downs are community advocates and Vossoughi is a downtown business leader. They are all Portland residents and supporters of People for Portland. Homelessness in Portland and Multnomah County is getting worse, and it’s time for local elected officials to acknowledge that...
The Oregonian
Marshfield’s Alexander Garcia-Silver takes boys Danner Championship race title at Nike Portland XC
Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield High School (Coos Bay, Ore.) crossed the finish line with a time of 14 minutes, 55.2 seconds to claim first place in the Boys Danner Championships 5K race Saturday at the Nike Portland XC. “I’m feeling so good. I knew this summer was special. I knew...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0