Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO