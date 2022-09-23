Read full article on original website
Deputies find missing teen in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD looking for man wanted for attempted rape, assault
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are looking for a man wanted for attempted rape and assault. Tracey Antonio Gaines, 54, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted first-degree forcible rape, according to police. Gaines is described as five...
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
SC deputy dies after crash along I-85, SLED ID’s suspects in incident
Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison for 2021 stabbing
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Weaverville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 stabbing. Officials said 30-year-old Dominique Lamar Fore was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
FOX Carolina
K9 Margo now a certified member of the Mauldin police force
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new four-legged friend is making a good impression with the Mauldin Police Department. K9 Margo started back in April, five months later she’s growing everyday into her new role as a therapy dog on the force. Margo recently completed a rigorous training and...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputies investigating early morning shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a shooting early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were called to Matthew's Entertainment on Augusta Road about 5:15 a.m. They say when they arrived, they learned one gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital....
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Karma Ellenburg was last seen in Belton off of Highway 252. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
1 dead in crash on Geer Hwy. in Greenville Co.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
Overturned concrete truck blocks lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Traffic was delayed Monday afternoon after a concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County.
Shooting outside apartment complex in Greenville under investigation
The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
