RVA East End Festival is back with music, dance, visual performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA East End Festival is back on Saturday with a can’t-miss lineup of musicians, dancers and visual artists.

The festival will be held at the Henry L. Marsh, III Elementary School, located at 813 North 28th Street in Richmond, on Sept. 24, from noon to 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy live shows performed by Richmond Public Schools’ All City Marching Band, the Richmond Symphony, the Dap Mallory Band, Tre Charles, Mr. Chubby & Sugarfoot, Richmond Urban Dance and others.

According to the event’s organizers, the RVA East End Festival has raised more than $400,000 since 2016 for music, arts and performing arts programs at Richmond Public Schools in the city’s East End communities.

