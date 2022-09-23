Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley steps up for seniors with 'Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza' | Judith Dale
The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own. An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program. Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa...
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara–Based Author Mary Firestone on Her New Book, ‘Trusting the Dawn’
Local author Mary Firestone’s new book, Trusting the Dawn: How to Choose Freedom and Joy After Trauma, focuses on her journey healing from the trauma she endured following the December 2017 Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito mudslides that destroyed more than 450 structures, killing 23 people. Firestone, who was four months pregnant, lived directly in the path of the debris flow and was separated from her husband and 3-year-old son, trapped alone in the wreckage of her bathroom for five hours. Despite her dire circumstances, and her uncertainty about the survival of her family, she describes feeling a connection with a powerful, calming, protective force, which later inspired her to set out on her own path of healing. Her book is divided into two parts: The first chronicles her story of survival, and the second acts as a sort of handbook for healing methods, with descriptions and quick tips for newcomers.
Noozhawk
‘Greatest Little Small Town Parade’ Draws a Crowd While Traveling Through Los Alamos
Tractors, children, dancers and even princesses accompanied by a unicorn made their way along Centennial Street for the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” on Sunday morning. The parade, part of the 76th edition of the Los Alamos Old Days celebration, traveled on Centennial Street and ended at Waite...
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
Santa Barbara Independent
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
syvnews.com
A West Coast farewell: Historic Delta IV launch marks final mission from Vandenberg SFB
Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky. Brothers Sam and Ilan Blau and their family drove from...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Mia
Mia is a three-year-old female, gray and white Siberian Husky available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say she is a well-adjusted pup that knows multiple commands and has not yet learned how to sing. She would love to find a home where she can go on adventures and cuddle in the evenings, they noted.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
visitventuraca.com
Fall-Themed Drinks to Try in Ventura
The first day of fall has officially hit us. Know what that means? Crisp morning air, cozy sweaters, and breathtaking Ventura sunsets. The best way to get into the season is to grab a fall-themed drink around town. Here are some drinks you can get in Ventura to get in the mood for fall time.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
syvnews.com
Marine layer ahead in the coming week, possible rain starting Oct. 4 | Central Coast Weather Report
An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
