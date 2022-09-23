Read full article on original website
Campaign: Death Threat Sent to Dr. Bob Lorinser Prior to Hosting Antrim County Event
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. The campaign says they received a text message reply on Sept. 22 to an event invitation in Elk Rapids. The sender said they were going to assassinate Lorinser during the event the moment he exits his vehicle.
Ironman makes positive impact on economy in Benzie County, beyond
The Ironman 70.3 Michigan triathlon brought over 2,000 competitors from all over the world to the city of Frankfort to compete on Sept. 11.
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI
People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
What's new for Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools in the 2022-23 school year?
Officials at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools plan to work with the community to implement new programs and continue others.
Benzie County commits $500,000 to Frankfort housing project
The memo also outlined that the $500,000 could be made up of American Recovery Plan Act money, funds from the delinquent tax revolving fund or funding from the Benzie County Land Bank.
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
Benzie County Life Chain event to be held Oct. 2
Life Chain is a lawful, quiet prayerful Christian witness to life.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
Lake Michigan House with an Exotic Style Nautical Theme
This elegant lakeside retreat north of Traverse City, Michigan in the charming destination of Bay Harbor features a light blue shingled exterior and distinctive architecture with a nautical look. Designed by Alexander V. Bogaerts & Associates, the waterfront home with classical elements enhance the coastal shingle style design. Interior design...
Elberta triple homicide trial scheduled for January
Robert Michael Freebold is accused of killing three family members in their Elberta home in November 2020.
Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC
“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
See the best in show at Oliver Art Center's 2022 All-Media exhibit
Visitors to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts will get the chance to see unique works of art created by artists from Benzie County and beyond.
What's new at Benzie Central for the 2022-23 school year?
It's a new school year at Benzie County Central Schools, and with the new school year comes some new programs, as well as progress on ongoing projects.
Organizers cancel senior dinner in Benzie County over increase in COVID-19 cases
The senior dinner was to be held on Sept. 15 at Blaine Christian Church.
Benzie County Board of Commissioners appoint new road commission member
Appointee will finish term for road commissioner who resigned for health reasons.
