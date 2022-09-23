ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, MI

All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead

A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI

People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Lake Michigan House with an Exotic Style Nautical Theme

This elegant lakeside retreat north of Traverse City, Michigan in the charming destination of Bay Harbor features a light blue shingled exterior and distinctive architecture with a nautical look. Designed by Alexander V. Bogaerts & Associates, the waterfront home with classical elements enhance the coastal shingle style design. Interior design...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC

“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
