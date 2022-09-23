Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968
I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
NBC Connecticut
Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival. It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport, but what sounded like an amazing experience fell short for some fans. We’re told 60,000 people were expected to...
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC
If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NewsTimes
SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022
The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
A Surprise Moment of Incredible Beauty at a Torrington Park
I've lived in Torrington for over 6 months, but I'm still making cool discoveries around my new hometown every day. I took my dog for a walk at Coe Memorial Park for the first time yesterday. Wow. I didn't expect to be awed at how incredibly beautiful it is. I'm...
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
Video Shows Connecticut State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
NewsTimes
Matchbox case for vintage cars? Climate-controlled storage garage opens in Danbury
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chris Bishop still remembers his first car that was not the Matchbox toy variety: a 1978 Land Cruiser that his brother had picked out for him but which he grew to love. On Friday in Danbury, Bishop was driving...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0