New Milford, CT

i95 ROCK

Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968

I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022

The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
Register Citizen

Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations

MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
NewsTimes

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
105.5 The Wolf

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

